Letter: Labels, law & order

Editor:

I feel that I need to reply to Michael Shafer’s letter of Feb. 14 in which he refers to me as an active member of Prescott Indivisible, which he labels a “socialist Democrat local chapter of National Indivisible.” I’m flattered, but must admit that, although I’m a member, there are many more who are far more active than I am.

Actually, National Indivisible is a non-partisan organization dedicated to protecting our environment, access to affordable health care, education, and the rights of immigrants to be treated humanely. The fact that this organization was created after the 2016 election is reflective of the many ways in which the Trump administration is attempting to undermine the progress our country had made in these areas.

Membership is open to anyone, regardless of political affiliation, who wants to work toward achieving our goals.

Mr. Shafer’s assertion that our “goal is to ‘resist’ what has been created and accomplished in conservative Arizona to ‘change it’” is inaccurate. We want to preserve and protect the natural beauty of the state, which is why we have an active environmental team.

As for “law and order,” one only has to watch the nightly news to see that this state has serious crime and poverty issues. I object to labeling people in any way, because it leads to stereotyping and ultimately demeaning individuals. If someone chooses to label her/himself, they have the right to do so. But I think that it is just a convenient way to avoid discussing different points of view.

Nancy Scharff

Prescott Valley