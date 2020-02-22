Jake Withee takes you behind the scenes with the NAZ Suns

As manager of communications, providing stats to media only one part of a complex job

On an early-February day, tucked away in his tight second-floor office at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Jake Withee was busy compiling game notes for the Northern Arizona Suns’ next NBA G League contest.

The media-relations-coordinator-turned-manager-of-communications was updating players’ stats, while monitoring Twitter and the Web for the latest sports news.

“I love to write, and I’m a big stats guy,” Withee said from his desk, where he keeps a few computer monitors. “The media guide and game notes is what I enjoy most; dealing with the team itself.”

Now in his fourth season with the Suns organization, Withee just might be having the time of his life.

Recently married with no children (yet), Withee is known for putting in 16-hour shifts on home-game days. And yet, he genuinely loves his job.

When the team is on the road, he will work all morning, take a break for a few hours, then cover the contest from afar, watching it on the G League’s internet feed.

“It takes two hours for the game, and 2 to 3 hours after to write the recap, and post highlights and photos,” Withee said. “A game day is 15 to 16 hours in a day, but it doesn’t feel like it.”

If a Suns player makes a spectacular play during a game, such as a dunk over an opposing player, Withee wants it to be seen on as many of the sport’s social media outlets as possible. Thousands of retweets can do a world of good for a franchise that, like its G League counterparts, will rarely be seen during the highlights on ESPN.

“The G League does its job, too,” Withee said. “It’s up to me to make sure.”

OFF (AND ON) THE COURT

The day after a game, Withee figures he spends four to five hours either typing up or compiling game notes – those stats and unique tidbits on the Suns’ players that the print and TV media use as a lifeline for adding color to their reporting.

He’s also researching the Suns’ next opponent.

“I’ll go through and add all of the stats from last night – updating the season highs and career highs [for the Suns’ players, if necessary],” Withee said.

If there’s a day between games, Withee will do the notes ahead of time to prepare the broadcast team. All of the NAZ Suns’ games can be watched on ESPN+, nbagleague.com or Twitch, so the G League adds the NAZ Suns’ stats to its own website.

On home-game days, Withee is available for the players’ morning shoot-around. If a Phoenix Suns player has been assigned to the NAZ Suns, Withee posts the news on social media. By mid-afternoon, Withee is setting up the press area and the scorer’s table.

Two hours before the game, during player warmups, he’s in charge of more than a handful of people who are working either the shot clock, the scoreboard or the scorebook. Withee has two inputters for stats, two callers vocalizing the stats, and a person running to the teams and the media with stat sheets.

“The crew is mostly teachers,” said Withee, referring to Prescott-area teacher Kelly Cordes, who put together the stat crew.

During home games, Withee is primarily relaxed because he has done so much prep work. He’s making mental notes on key stats, interacting with the media and setting up interviews for them afterwards. After every game, two Suns players participate in an autograph session with fans while Withee checks the stat sheets; making corrections if necessary.

When he’s not in the office or at a home game, and there’s a few days between games, Withee gets community relations efforts going in the Quad Cities. He’s responsible for scheduling Suns players to head out to local schools or nonprofits.

The NAZ Suns have helped Habitat for Humanity build a couple of homes, for example.

“It helps the team understand they have a platform in the world and that they care about this community, whether it’s reading to classrooms or being at youth basketball clinics,” Withee said.

ABOUT JAKE

In 2016, Withee graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in print and digital writing. Initially, he thought that he wanted to do sports broadcasting. He had played basketball, golf and baseball in high school.

“But I’m not a very good speaker, and I knew it would be difficult,” said Withee, who grew up in the small town of Rifle, Colorado. “I like the writing portion.”

While he was still at ASU, Withee took a Spring Training class. He worked with the San Diego Union Tribune newspaper covering the Padres. Then, a light bulb flashed in his head.

“When I was doing that, I loved it,” Withee recalled. “Being around professional athletes and sports was awesome.”

Early in 2014, Withee worked with the game-night staff for the Phoenix Suns, which has the NAZ Suns as their G League affiliate. That’s when Withee officially decided to change course.

“I liked working for a team much more, doing more P.R. work,” Withee added. “When I was graduating college, I was lucky enough to hop on, thanks to [current NAZ Suns executive] Ashley Stovall.”

Now six years in with the Suns organization, Withee says he’s learned a lot about the business. And he wants to keep doing this job as long as he’s able.

Above all, Withee enjoys his interactions with the NAZ Suns’ players.

“I get the most joy from seeing a player’s progression,” said Withee, “on and off the court.”

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.