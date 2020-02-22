Heiney: Prescott Chamber vibrantly heads into 2020

I am pleased to offer this first column to the readers of The Daily Courier, we are grateful for the opportunity to give an update on what is happening with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce!

In 2019, the Prescott Chamber Board of Directors and staff continued their pace working alongside volunteers and ambassadors on growing the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. By September, we passed over 1,000 business members and our growth continues today! At the annual meeting, held Jan. 16 at the Prescott Resort & Conference Center to a sold out crowd, we reported the following to the membership:

VISION STATEMENT

The vision of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce is to be recognized as the premier advocate for businesses, economic development and tourism in Prescott.

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce is to provide leadership and resources to create a vibrant business environment for Prescott.

CHAMBER CORE VALUES

Honesty, Loyalty, Integrity and Trust, Collaborative, Accountable, Inclusive and Welcoming, Innovative, Excellent Service.

STRATEGIC FOCUS

The Prescott Chamber of Commerce is committed to the following strategic areas over the next three years (2018, 2019, 2020):

1 - To offer value for members of all sizes and types;

2 - To create engagement opportunities for members and their employees;

3 - To establish a leadership role in economic and tourism development coordination in the region; and,

4 - To be a visible community resource.

TOP ACCOMPLISHMENTS

In July, we invested in new software including a new website to enhance our online presence for the membership and the community. We can pull reports that provide a referral summary — a summary of referrals from the Prescott Chamber business directory online. The total number of website business referrals for July through December was 365,441. Each member averaged 334.96 referrals from their website during this period.

The Prescott Gift Certificate program continues to grow and is a great resource which is available all year. If you need to thank volunteers, staff or cannot decide on a gift for someone, this is the perfect solution and you will be part of keeping our local economy vibrant and keeping jobs in Prescott.

The Ambassador Committee assisted with 42 ribbon cuttings for 2019! They also set goals as a committee to create a retention program by visiting Chamber members each month in 2020 and, already this year, they went on their first visits, with six teams of two visiting 100 members in one day!

Partnered with the City of Prescott, Prescott Downtown Partnership and APS that brought consultant Ron Drake to Prescott, Jan. 28–30, 2019. The follow up from that was the creation of the Prescott Steering Committee, which meets on a regular basis to continue the work that the three-day Community Vision session created.

OTHER STATS

• Membership – 1,020 (end of 2019); current — 1,045;

• 2019 New Memberships — 181;

• Members over 10 years — 127;

• Members over 20 years — 96;

• Members over 30 years — 55;

• Members over 40 years — 16; and,

• Members over 50 years — 7.

Prescott’s state-designated Visitor Information Center:

• Phone Calls — over 16,000;

• Walk-Ins — over 26,000 (including international visitors from UK, Canada, German, Australia, France to name a few);

• Walking Tours — 1,020; and,

• Relocation and Visitor Packets — over 500.

We also completed the renovations for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce building phase one; phase two will be outside woodwork restored and new windows upstairs.



We want to thank Bill Otwell and Hayley Construction for assisting us with the vision and handling the project. We are still fundraising for the project and still need to raise $30,000. Thank you to those who have already contributed to the Historical Building Campaign.

We also want to thank the Prescott News Network for the new partnership with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce along with this monthly column to keep engaged with the community.

For more information about the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.prescott.org or call us at 928-445-2000 or 1-800-266-7534, or stop by the Visitor Information Center located at 117 W. Goodwin St., Prescott.

Please remember to shop local and support our businesses — it helps create jobs and sustains our community! Your dollar matters!

Sheri Heiney is president and CEO for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.