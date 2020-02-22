OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  47.0 weather icon
Free, Movies 4 Grown-ups: 'The Peanut Butter Falcon,' Tuesday, Feb. 25

Adults can enjoy a free movie, popcorn and beverage at "Movies 4 Grown-ups" from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (Roadside Attractions)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 5 a.m.

Adults can enjoy a free movie, popcorn and beverage at "Movies 4 Grown-ups" from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lower level of the Dewey-Humboldt Town Library, 2735 Corral St. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The featured film will be “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” A young man with Down Syndrom teams up with a scruffy outlaw to travel across the Southeast, encountering colorful characters along the way. Starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen. Rated PG13.

Brought to you by the Dewey-Humboldt Friends of the Library. For more information, call 928-772-7708.

The Peanut Butter Falcon | Official Trailer | Roadside Attractions by RoadsideFlix

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

