Falcons end Badgers’ historic season in state semifinals

GILBERT — Prescott girls soccer hardly allowed any goals throughout the course of their season, but it only took one for No. 4 Catalina Foothills to eliminate the No. 1 Badgers in the state semifinals on Saturday.

After grinding out wins over Mohave and Walden Grove in the first couple rounds of state, the Badgers had a date with Catalina Foothills in the semifinal at Williams Field High School. Since 2017, both the Badgers and Falcons were consistently final four regulars but had not met until Saturday.

The majority of the game saw a scoreless deadlock between the two sides but Catalina Foothills got on the board with under eight minutes left when Katelyn Kelch received a short pass from a corner kick, took one defender and then curled in a shot with her left foot. The slim 1-0 lead was just enough to secure a spot in the state championship and end the Badgers’ magical season.

Congratulations Katelyn Kelch with today’s game winning goal vs Prescott! pic.twitter.com/c7GGFoKSxG — CFHS Girls Soccer (@cfhsgsoccer) February 22, 2020 by CFHS Girls Soccer

The Falcons move on to the finals on Tuesday where they’ll take on No. 2 Flagstaff, who defeated No. 7 Salpointe Catholic 1-1 (3-2 PKs) in Saturday’s other semifinal match. This loss marked Prescott’s first of the season, finishing with a 17-1-1 record and a Grand Canyon Region title, all while allowing only six goals in 19 contests.

“It was an amazing, unbelievable season. The girls can be proud,” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “Winning 17 games in a row is pretty astonishing, all the shutouts we had and I mean it was just an amazing season but it’s just eight minutes left in the game, and you let one slip in and that’s your season. Everyone knows the deal.”

