OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Feb. 23
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Falcons end Badgers’ historic season in state semifinals
Prep Girls Soccer

Prescott defenders Hailey Mayhan (23) and Macey Vanwormer (21) await a goal kick during a game against Mingus on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott defenders Hailey Mayhan (23) and Macey Vanwormer (21) await a goal kick during a game against Mingus on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 22, 2020 10:45 p.m.

GILBERT — Prescott girls soccer hardly allowed any goals throughout the course of their season, but it only took one for No. 4 Catalina Foothills to eliminate the No. 1 Badgers in the state semifinals on Saturday.

After grinding out wins over Mohave and Walden Grove in the first couple rounds of state, the Badgers had a date with Catalina Foothills in the semifinal at Williams Field High School. Since 2017, both the Badgers and Falcons were consistently final four regulars but had not met until Saturday.

The majority of the game saw a scoreless deadlock between the two sides but Catalina Foothills got on the board with under eight minutes left when Katelyn Kelch received a short pass from a corner kick, took one defender and then curled in a shot with her left foot. The slim 1-0 lead was just enough to secure a spot in the state championship and end the Badgers’ magical season.

by CFHS Girls Soccer

The Falcons move on to the finals on Tuesday where they’ll take on No. 2 Flagstaff, who defeated No. 7 Salpointe Catholic 1-1 (3-2 PKs) in Saturday’s other semifinal match. This loss marked Prescott’s first of the season, finishing with a 17-1-1 record and a Grand Canyon Region title, all while allowing only six goals in 19 contests.

“It was an amazing, unbelievable season. The girls can be proud,” Prescott head coach Paul Campuzano said. “Winning 17 games in a row is pretty astonishing, all the shutouts we had and I mean it was just an amazing season but it’s just eight minutes left in the game, and you let one slip in and that’s your season. Everyone knows the deal.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Badgers survive OT thriller behind Magnett’s game-winner
Prep Soccer: Prescott High girls lose close one in 4A, D-I state final
Badgers edge Catalina Foothills 1-0, head to state title match Tuesday
Prep Soccer: Prescott High girls to play for state title
Prescott’s state tourney run ends in semifinals against Catalina Foothills

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries