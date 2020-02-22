Editorial: Lawmakers, why not honor all victims?

It is a sad state of affairs that every Nov. 7 we now could be recognizing Victims of Communism Memorial Day.

Not because victims of communism do not deserve it; actually, because we do not observe all other victims.

This is one of those pieces of legislation that is either too narrow or a waste of time in the Legislature.

The proposal by Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff, approved by the House on a 45-15 vote, mirrors similar measures being pushed in other states, he said. “It’s nothing more than recognizing the people that died under communism in various countries,” Thorpe said. “Under Stalin we had millions of people that were starved to death. In Venezuela, there are people that had food shortages and just real oppression of the people.”

But we do not recognize victims in Africa, Australia, India or other countries of the world, where Fascism or anything else conquered and killed residents there.

How about the victimized Native Americans, one lawmaker asked. “And yet we’re going to now pick and choose over what group of victims were more noble in their suffering, in their loss?” said Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix.

Thorpe’s answer acknowledged Native Americans have suffered “some real atrocities.” However, any lawmaker is free to bring up any resolution or proposal for consideration by the full Legislature.

So we’re going to have myriad recognition or memorial days, if lawmakers jump on this bandwagon, like we do observances of every type you can imagine for awareness? They range from January being “Dry January” and February being “National Bird-Feeding Month” to “Mustache March,” “Financial Literacy Month” (April), “National Ice Cream Month” (July), “National Bourdon Heritage Month” (September), “National Pizza Month” (October) and, oh, we already have “National American Indian Heritage Month” (November).

Then the lawmakers, debating Thorpe’s bill, devolved into whether communism should be capitalized or not. After the vote, Thorpe said he was referring to “Communism, of course.”

Of course.

The measure now goes to the Senate.