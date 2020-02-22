Chino Valley Pharmacy to expand in Dewey

Jason Dykstra doesn’t seem like much of a gambler, but when he rolled the dice in 2016, he hit the jackpot.

Three years ago this October, Dykstra left a secure pharmacy management position with the Safeway grocery store chain to open Chino Valley Pharmacy, 1932 N. Highway 89, a stone’s throw south of the town’s only McDonald’s.

Jason owns CV Pharmacy with his wife, Amber, who handles the administrative operations. They have built the business from the ground up. Their formula, which relies on hard work, customer satisfaction and goodwill, has resulted in the Dykstras thriving in a niche market.

“People around here like the old-school pharmacy; the mom-and-pop shop,” Jason said.

Now, it seems, Dykstra is ready to toss a few more dice and see how they land.

Soon, Chino Valley Pharmacy will expand its brand to Dewey. On Jan. 14, ground was broken for Dewey Pharmacy, which will stand between the Maverik gas station and Casa Perez Mexican restaurant in front of Prescott Golf & Country Club on Highway 69.

Initially, two employees from the Chino Valley store will transfer to the Dewey location, with plans for the staff to grow as the business does. Jason’s father, Jim Dykstra, 61, will manage a coffee shop, called Elevate Coffee, next door.

EXPERIENCE PAYS OFF

Jason, 40, has been a registered pharmacist and a pharmacy manager since 2006. He began his career as a cashier at a front register for Walgreens at age 18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before transitioning to the pharmacy.

“I had a great mentor,” Jason said. “I was wandering, and a great pharmacist said, ‘What are you going to do with your life?’ I loved pharmacy from the get-go.”

After relocating to Arizona to finish his schooling at Midwestern University in Glendale, he moved to the Prescott area. Jason spent 17 years with Walgreens before joining Safeway. Five years in, Jason felt comfortable enough to venture out on his own.

“I’m very grateful for the people who have helped mentor me my whole upbringing through pharmacy,” Jason said.

Healthcare cost cutting and crunching turned Jason away from the big chain pharmacies, which have reduced staff in recent years, in part to maintain profits for shareholders.

Jason saw the writing on the wall — skeleton crews manning the pharmacies as lines formed out front and vehicles incessantly wound around their drive-thru windows outside.

So, he knew he if he started his own pharmacy, he had to set himself apart in some way. Jason learned the business and tapped into Chino Valley’s needs. Among other items, he sells vitamins, over-the-counter meds and naturopathic supplements in addition to prescription drugs at CV Pharmacy.

Amber said the work at the store is “gratifying.”

“I really love being here,” she added. “It’s great because my husband and I get to work together.… We put the customers first before anything else.”

Jason keeps an open-door policy with his customers who want consultations with a pharmacist. He does not make them wait.

“Here, it’s all about service,” Jason said. “We treat people the way they want to be treated so they walk out with a smile on their face instead of being frustrated.”

LESSONS LEARNED

Chino Valley Pharmacy shares the town’s pharmacy business with Walgreens and Safeway. However, he doesn’t try to beat them at their own game by following the bottom line on a spreadsheet.

Instead, Chino Valley Pharmacy thrives on its reputation in the community. “Word of mouth in this town is huge,” Jason said.

The pharmacy fills many of its prescriptions on a monthly basis to help its customers save money. Jason also does “cash pricing” for those without insurance.

“We will fill meds all in one day for people,” added Jason, referring to what’s called a “synchronized fill.”

Jason has a 12-member staff, including, but not limited to, two full-time pharmacists and seven full-time technicians.

He will copy his business model in Chino Valley for Dewey. For example, there will be a walk-in clinic next door. Jason anticipates customers will drive from Prescott Valley to the west, as well as Dewey-Humboldt and Mayer.

Trevor Stupey, one of Jason’s full-time pharmacists, will manage the Dewey store. He will stress a family atmosphere, just like CV Pharmacy does.

“We can provide direct, personalized patient care, and there’s nobody above us calling the shots,” Stupey said. “We can help patients directly without corporate protocols. There’s nothing holding us back.”