Roughriders tame Coyotes for third consecutive sweep

The Yavapai College baseball team swept a conference doubleheader over the visiting Coyotes from Chandler-Gilbert Community College Friday afternoon, 4-2 and 5-2.

YC is now 15-2 overall and 5-1 in ACCAC action. Chandler-Gilbert falls to 8-7 on the season and 2-4 in the league standings.

It looked like it might be an easy day for the Roughriders after three innings of play in the opener as YC jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Chandler-Gilbert posted a lone run in the fourth inning but Yavapai added a run in the fifth inning. In the top of the 7th inning, the Coyotes cut the lead in half with a single run. Starting pitcher Riley Egloff got his seventh strikeout to finish the game.

Willie Cano led the Rider offense going 2 for 2 with a double, two runs scored and a run batted in. Jack Silverman was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI’s.

The Green and Gold took an early lead in the nightcap scoring a run in the first inning. Chandler-Gilbert tied the game in their half of the fourth inning and YC regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Coyotes tied the game in the sixth inning only to have YC retake the lead plating three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Matt Novis threw a solid seven innings for the victory and Taisei Yahiro set the Coyotes down in order in the ninth inning to earn the save.

Lance Kelley was 2 for 3. Jack Silverman was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI’s. Christian Encarnacion-Strand knocked his eighth home run of the year.

The Roughrider entertain the #2 ranked NJCAA Division II team in the nation Mesa Community College on Tuesday, Feb. 25. The doubleheader will begin at noon at Roughrider Park.

— Information provided by Yavapai Athletics