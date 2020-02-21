Remains found on outskirts of Tucson those of missing woman

TUCSON — Skeletal human remains found in a rural area on the outskirts of metro Tucson have been identified as those of a 38-year-old woman with Down syndrome reported missing nearly a year ago, authorities said Thursday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the manner of Sarah Galloway's death hasn't yet been determined and that detectives were still investigating.

Galloway's brother-in-law Ted Jaconski said her family is still seeking information about how she died.

"We feel that we don't have complete closure. It's just sad," Jaconski told the Arizona Republic.

Galloway's remains were found by a hiker Feb. 12 in the Picture Rocks desert area.

A week-long search by law enforcement and more than 100 volunteers in vehicles, on foot and horseback was conducted after Galloway was reported missing in March 2019. She was last seen at her home.

A Silver Alert issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety after Galloway's disappearance said she functioned at an 8-year-old level.

The alert also said she had delusions about being wanted by law enforcement and about nonexistent romantic relationships and was “geographically challenged and unaware of her surroundings, making it very easy for her to get lost."

Galloway was the type of person who would help anyone, not knowing of the possibility of danger, Jaconski told the Republic.