Prescott Swim Team Pirates qualify 5 swimmers for Junior Olympics, 1 for state

Emma Crysler, Callie Oryall, Heath Tinsley, Giada Virgilio and Sofy Zanolin of the Prescott Swim Team Pirates qualified for the short-course Junior Olympics this weekend from Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23 in Goodyear.

Junior Olympic Team and their events:

Emma Crysler: 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free, 50 Free

Callie Oryall: 100 Free, 50 Free, 500 Free and 1650 Free

Heath Tinsley: 100 Free and 50 Free

Giada Virgilio: 100 Back, 50 Free and 1650 Free

Sofy Zanolin: 50 Free, 50 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back and 200 IM

In addition, Josh Baillie already qualified for state in several events, including the 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free and the 100 Breast. The senior state meet is Feb. 27 to March 1, which the age group state meet is the following weekend.