Prescott Swim Team Pirates qualify 5 swimmers for Junior Olympics, 1 for state
Prep Swim
Emma Crysler, Callie Oryall, Heath Tinsley, Giada Virgilio and Sofy Zanolin of the Prescott Swim Team Pirates qualified for the short-course Junior Olympics this weekend from Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23 in Goodyear.
Junior Olympic Team and their events:
Emma Crysler: 100 Free, 100 Back, 200 Free, 50 Free
Callie Oryall: 100 Free, 50 Free, 500 Free and 1650 Free
Heath Tinsley: 100 Free and 50 Free
Giada Virgilio: 100 Back, 50 Free and 1650 Free
Sofy Zanolin: 50 Free, 50 Back, 50 Fly, 100 Free, 100 Back and 200 IM
In addition, Josh Baillie already qualified for state in several events, including the 50 Free, 100 Free, 200 Free, 500 Free, 1650 Free and the 100 Breast. The senior state meet is Feb. 27 to March 1, which the age group state meet is the following weekend.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: