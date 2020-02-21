Obituary Notice: Christopher S. Armer
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 8:30 p.m.
Christopher S. Armer, age 32, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away in Prescott Valley, on February 14, 2020. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
