OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 21
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

New colobus monkey makes debut at St. Louis Zoo

In this undated photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Binti, a black and white colobus monkey holds her newborn brother Teak, born Feb. 3 at the zoo. A baby colobus monkey is born with all-white hair and a pink face reaching adult coloration, with black hair and white hair around the face and part of their tails, around 6 months of age. (Ethan Riepl/St. Louis Zoo via AP)

In this undated photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Binti, a black and white colobus monkey holds her newborn brother Teak, born Feb. 3 at the zoo. A baby colobus monkey is born with all-white hair and a pink face reaching adult coloration, with black hair and white hair around the face and part of their tails, around 6 months of age. (Ethan Riepl/St. Louis Zoo via AP)

JIM SALTER, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 9:07 a.m.

photo

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Binti, a black and white colobus monkey holds her newborn brother Teak, born Feb. 3 at the zoo. (Ethan Riepl/St. Louis Zoo via AP)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Zoo has a new resident, and boy is he cute.

The zoo announced Thursday that Teak, a black and white colobus monkey, was born on Feb. 3. Colobus monkeys are born white with a pink face. By age 6 months, the little monkey will get his adult coloration — mostly black hair but with white hair around the face and part of the tail, though adults also have a distinctive mantle of long white hair from their shoulders around the edge of their backs.

Colobus monkeys live in families with several females sharing in the care of newborns, a behavior called allomothering. Teak’s mother, Cecelia, has raised five babies of her own along with three other babies in the family, the zoo said.

photo

This undated photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Binti, a black and white colobus monkey holds her newborn brother Teak, born Feb. 3 at the zoo. (Ethan Riepl/St. Louis Zoo via AP)

Teak’s father, Kima, watches over the family and often interacts with the youngsters, the zoo said. Teak’s sister and his half-sister also interact with and help care for Teak.

“This is a skill necessary for younger female members of the troop to learn and participate in so that they, too, can become successful mothers in the future,” the zoo’s primate keeper, Ethan Riepl, said in a news release.

The monkeys, also known as Guereza colobus, are native to east and central Africa. The zoo said Teak’s birth is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Colobus Species Survival Plan, a program that seeks to to manage a genetically healthy population of black and white colobus monkeys in North American zoos.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Cheetah at St. Louis Zoo gives birth to 8 cubs
Who’s the daddy? Surprise in Swiss orangutan paternity test
AP PHOTOS: Tokyo baby panda melts hearts of fans in debut
Czech zoo welcomes baby Indian rhinoceros (see video)
Watch: Chicago zoo celebrates baby gorilla born on Mother’s Day

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries