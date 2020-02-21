Music Memory 2020: Students receive musical experience; ‘Frozen’ sing-a-long a hit
Thousands of students from across Yavapai County were given a musical experience Thursday, Feb. 20, as the Prescott Pops Symphony and Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Prescott presented Music Memory 2020 at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
“A lot of these kids, it was the first time they’d ever even visited an auditorium and to hear live music, classical music,” Granville Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Denise St. Clair said. “The sing-a-long was a huge hit. They were very engaged and very excited when they recognized a song.”
The program is the perfect time to introduce the students to classical music and all of the instruments, said Fran Willes, musical education and enrichment director on the Pops Board. They’ve studied the instruments and know how they sound and were introduced to pieces such as “Finlandia” and the history and culture behind them, she said. It’s an eye opener for kids who otherwise wouldn’t have that opportunity.
The day of the event, the Prescott Pops Symphony performed many pieces including “Finlandia,” “Morning Mood” and “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from the first “Peer Gynt Suite,” “Variations on a Shaker Theme,” “On the Trail” from the “Grand Canyon Suite,” and a sing-a-long of music from the Disney film “Frozen.”
Granville Elementary School student Amy Miller said her favorite part of the Music Memory event was the sing-a-long, but added that she enjoyed the whole performance.
“I liked it really well,” Miller said.
Even the musicians performing enjoyed themselves with violinist Beth Kreft saying it feels good to be able to share music with the students. There were good vibes that morning and all of the musicians had smiles, tears and goosebumps, Kreft said.
Willes said she enjoys being able to put Music Memory on for the students because, while some of the schools have good music programs, many do not and the kids typically get a chance to play instruments in elementary school.
“We want to excite kids about music of all sorts and to play music particularly,” Willes said. “In the Pops, we spend a lot of time finding kids in the community that we can put into our orchestra so that they can learn and then those are the musicians that are going out and teaching other kids. That’s part of our charter.”
