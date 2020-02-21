OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Feb. 22
Weather  51.0
Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott

More than two feet of snow fell in Prescott over a two-day storm on Feb. 21 to 22, 2019. Crews were out early on Feb. 21, to keep Gurley Street at Elks Hill open throughout the storm. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 9:26 p.m.

Along with the big price tag from the mega-snowstorm that buried Prescott one year ago came some lessons about snow removal.

It was one year ago today that Prescott began digging out from the near record-setting snowstorm that dumped more than two feet of snow on the community and region.

The storm, which brought Prescott largely to a standstill, caused Mayor Greg Mengarelli to sign an emergency proclamation on Feb. 21, 2019.

Ever since, city officials have been working to compile and recoup some of the costs for the mammoth snow-removal effort that was required.

Fire Chief Dennis Light, who has been overseeing the reimbursement request process, recently reported that the city is seeking a total of $519,948 from the state for its emergency protective measures and its debris removal efforts for the February 2019 storm.

photo

Snow covered the trees at the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott during the mega-storm on Feb. 21 and 22, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

This week, Light said the efforts to get that money from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management and Military Affairs are still ongoing.

Just Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020, Light said he had communicated with the state department on how to calculate the percentage of the day that firefighters had devoted to the storm response. “We’re trying to settle on a rate for the firefighters,” Light said.

He added that he expects the reimbursement request to be settled within the next two months or so, and Prescott could see its reimbursement by the end of April.

“I’m hopeful,” Light said, noting that an April 30 resolution would come about one year after the city submitted its initial request.

‘MORE EMPHASIS ON PREPARATION’

Meanwhile, the city’s Public Works Department has been working to hone its snow-removal procedures.

Public Works Director Craig Dotseth said that has meant that city departments have been working together closely to ensure that snow removal staffers and equipment are on hand, regardless of the severity of the forecast.

“This year, there is more emphasis on preparation,” Dotseth said. “Even when they’re predicting small amounts, we have staff on call.”

That came into play last week in the early morning hours of Feb. 11, when Dotseth said the forecast was calling for one inch of snow, but much of the community got six to eight inches instead.

At about 1:30 a.m., Feb. 11, Dotseth said his department got the word from the Prescott Police Department that heavy snow had started falling. By 2 a.m., he said snow removal crews were out.

“We had the entire crew of 12 primary trucks out,” Dotseth said.

Along with interaction among city departments, he noted that the city has also has “excellent communication going on with PUSD (Prescott Unified School District).” On Feb. 11, that resulted in a two-hour school delay, which he said was based, in part, on how the city crews were progressing in their snow removal.

A MORE ‘NORMAL’ YEAR

While emphasizing that winter 2020 is still far from over, Dotseth termed this year “a pretty normal year” for snow removal.

“Last year, we had the mega-storm,” he said. In addition, 2019 featured a number of other large snow events, including one that occurred just as the new year was starting on Dec. 31/Jan. 1.

Still, with precipitation in the forecast for today, Feb. 22, Dotseth said his crews would be preparing for a possible snow event, even though the National Weather Service is calling for a 90% chance of rain.

“Historically, I don’t think anyone would be surprised if we had snow on Easter Sunday,” Dotseth said.

To date, the Public Works Department has spent $170,000 for snow management in the current fiscal year (July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020), while last year’s snow management cost came in at $260,000.

