Sat, Feb. 22
Bradley wins last arbitration case, teams have 7-5 margin
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Archie Bradley throws during spring training practice, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Scottsdale. (Darron Cummings/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 21, 2020 11 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona reliever Archie Bradley won the final salary arbitration case of the year, leaving teams with a 7-5 advantage over players.

Bradley, a 27-year right-hander, was given a raise from $1.83 million to $4.1 million on Friday by arbitrators Andrew Strongin, Steven Wolf and Jules Bloch. The Diamondbacks had argued for $3,625,000.

Bradley was 4-5 with a 3.52 ERA in 65 relief appearances and one start last year. He struck out 87 and walked 36 in 71 2/3 innings.

Teams won six of the first seven decisions, and players won four of the last five. Teams have had a winning record in four of the last six years; the exceptions were a 12-10 margin for players in 2018 and a 6-4 advantage last year, the first consecutive winning years for the players since 1989-90.

A relatively small percentage of players went to hearings among the 162 who were eligible after teams offered contracts on Dec. 2. Just 20 players exchanged proposed salaries with their clubs on Jan. 10 and nearly half of them wound up with agreements.

Clubs defeated Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto, Boston pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson, Minnesota pitcher José Berríos, Milwaukee closer Josh Hader, Atlanta reliever Shane Greene and Colorado catcher Tony Wolters.

Winning players included Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez, Houston infielder Aledmys Díaz, Miami first baseman Jesús Aguilar and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brian Goodwin.

Phillies reliever Héctor Neris agreed Thursday night to a $4.6 million, one-year deal, avoiding a hearing. His deal includes a $7 million team option for 2021 with no buyout. Neris can earn an additional $1.2 million this year in performance bonuses for games finished: $50,000 each for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35; $100,000 apiece for 40, 45 and 50; and $200,000 each for 55, 60 and 63.

Neris was Philadelphia’s most reliable reliever last year, leading the team with a career-high 28 saves in 34 chances. He had a 2.93 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings, earning $1.8 million.

He is 67 for 83 in save opportunities in his career.

