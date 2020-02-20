Where do the Yavapai County homeless go?

Homeless outreach programs, organizations and private companies are combining their efforts to completely end chronic homelessness in Yavapai County.

According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, only four communities in the country have officially declared an end to chronic homelessness — people who have experienced homelessness repeatedly, for an extended period of time or are struggling with conditions that keep them homeless.

David Grounds, owner and president of Dorn Homes, explained that his company, with the help of trade partnerships, aims to achieve that goal by building shared, transitional housing.

“We’re trying to end the homeless situation in Prescott. That’s our mission as a company and we want to have it completed within five years,” Grounds said.

Coalition for Compassion and Justice (CCJ) Executive Director Jessi Hans said that it is hard to measure whether homelessness is decreasing in the Quad Cities, but the amount of services they provide has increased in recent years.

Hans explained that one of the advantages of trying to end homelessness in the quad-city area is that there is a small homeless community to serve.

“If you go to Phoenix, you might see a shelter with (600, 700,) 800 beds,” Hans said. “We have 30 beds and we may have people come and go, but for the most part we know the folks that are staying with us.”

According to the US VETS 2019 count, there are approximately 150 chronically homeless people in Yavapai County. About 90 people are served by the local shelters, and another 309 are unsheltered.

CCJ offers a variety of services, including food and shelter for those struggling with homelessness.

The Salvation Army’s Operation Deep Freeze, using CCJ as its fiscal agent, provides food and shelter to homeless people in Prescott on nights when the temperature drops below freezing.

Prescott Salvation Army Director of Operations Jeff Gavroy explained that the program started as a response to a need in the community during harsh winter conditions.

“It’s more beneficial to the homeless community that we don’t have people dying in the streets,” Gavroy said, “which is why it was started in the first place. We had someone that froze in the park and the Quad-City Interfaith (Council) got together and decided they needed to do something about it.”

According to Grounds, once the Dorn homes are completed, they will be handed over to CCJ.

“We’re donating them to CCJ, so that they don’t have any debt on them and they can keep them forever,” Grounds said.

CCJ decides who gets housed and, as Dorn Homes Superintendent Tom Despain explained, it is not a free house.

“We don’t give them away. It’s transition housing for the homeless,” Despain said. “CCJ helps the homeless people get a job. Once they get a job, they transition them into here.”

Hans explained that they constantly transition people out of homelessness by evaluating their individual needs and helping them to set goals.

“We aim to transition at least three people out of our shelter every month,” Hans said. “Last year we transitioned 45 people out of shelter and into some type of housing. In the beginning, we had 45 to 60 people every night. Now we are down to 30.”

According to Despain, completion of the new shared housing they have built in downtown Prescott is only the starting phase of this effort to end homelessness in the Quad Cities.

“These are our first two. We plan on building more,” Despain said. “It’s a lofty goal, but you gotta start somewhere.”