OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Votto energized by Reds additions to move past worst season
MLB

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has a message on his hat in honor of Tony Fernandez, who died recently, during baseball spring training Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Goodyear. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto has a message on his hat in honor of Tony Fernandez, who died recently, during baseball spring training Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Goodyear. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 7:13 p.m.

GOODYEAR — Joey Votto has no desire to rehash what he considers his worst season, which was also the sixth year in a row the Cincinnati Reds missed the playoffs with a losing record.

As for the moves the Reds made during the offseason, those energized the former NL MVP now going into his 14th season with the team.

“I was shocked for sure, and it seemed like it was one after the other. I was pleasantly surprised," Votto said. “Like anybody who has watched this team over the last little bit, I think we’re excited about being competitive throughout the entire year."

Votto was getting messages from friends this winter on what the Reds were doing while he took a self-imposed break from baseball activities — “I needed to just get away from baseball stuff for a while,” said the first baseman, who was still doing conditioning and other such training. His .261 batting average last year was his lowest in a full season, and he had only 15 homers and 47 RBIs in 142 games.

Meanwhile, the Reds were bolstering the everyday lineup around their longest-tenured player with the additions of outfielders Nick Castellanos, second baseman Mike Moustakas and Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama.

“He's in a really great place as far as being excited about how he's viewing this season for himself and our team," Reds manager David Bell said of Votto. “He's been around a long time, and he's been around a lot of different teams and he can recognize when we have got a great opportunity in front of us. And I know how much he wants to win."

At the start of the 2012 season, with two years still left on Votto's contract, Cincinnati added $225 million and 10 years through 2023, making it the longest guaranteed contract in major league history. There is even a club option for another season after that.

After the Reds made the postseason in 2012 and 2013, they haven't had a winning season in the first six years of that decade-long extension. Votto, who will turn 37 in September, is still due $107 million for the final four years left on the deal.

Votto's numbers only started to significantly slip the past two seasons.

While hitting a very respectable .284 in 2018, it was the first time in a decade that he was under .305 in a full season, and his 12 homers were his fewest in a full season. He still led the National League in on-base percentage (.417) for the third year in a row since he walked 108 times.

But along with another dip in the batting average last year, he walked only 76 times after four seasons in a row with more than 100. He had a career-low .357 OBP.

“Last year was the worst season of my career. I played poorly,” he said, not wanting to talk anymore about it.

During his NL MVP season in 2010, when Cincinnati won the NL Central, Votto hit .324 with 37 homers and 113 RBIs. Before his past two subpar seasons, he had 36 homers and drove in 100 runs in 2017.

“Joey is Joey. He's elite,” pitcher Trevor Bauer said. “Everyone has little kind of bumps in the road, or whatever."

Votto is the only player who has been with the Reds longer than catcher Tucker Barnhart, who made his big league debut in 2014.

Barnhart hasn't been part of a winning season with the Reds, and he too was surprised and excited about the offseason additions. He got to Arizona in late January, and Votto arrived only a few days after that.

“I expect a guy this year that's gonna be as good as he probably has ever been. He doesn't stop working,” Barnhart said. “And he's excited. I know he said it publicly that he's happy and he's excited to be a part of a winning team. And I think that that's going to echo throughout the entire clubhouse for sure.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries