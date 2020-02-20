OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested during Verde traffic stop

Raymond Rudy Newhall, right, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia after Cottonwood Police found a container with 48 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

Raymond Rudy Newhall, right, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia after Cottonwood Police found a container with 48 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. (Cottonwood PD/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 9:54 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:21 PM

COTTONWOOD — At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Cottonwood Police arrested a man and woman, both age 25, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Conducting a traffic stop on a blue 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche at the 700 block of South Main Street, the officer noted “furtive movement in the vehicle with the two occupants,” according to a news release from Monica Kuhlt, professional standards sergeant with the Cottonwood Police Department.

“Once the occupants were contacted” the officer requested help from Officer Chris Dowell and his K-9 partner, Kratos.

According to the news release, Kratos “alerted to the Avalanche and it was searched.”

Officers located a container under the seat of the passenger, Clarkdale resident Raymond Rudy Newhall.

The container contained 48 fentanyl pills.

The vehicle also contained paraphernalia “consistent with ingesting the pills — burnt aluminum foil in addition to an empty pen case and straw cut and modified into snort tubes,” the release stated.

Newhall was also arrested for possession of narcotic drugs for sale.

The driver, a Sedona woman, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and also cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

The couple’s 2-year-old son was also in the vehicle. He was turned over to family and the Department of Child Safety was contacted, the release stated.

Newhall was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited and released.

Share #StopFentanylNow

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
PANT makes arrests involving alleged use, sale of fentanyl
Scottsdale teen accused of giving drugs that led to overdose
Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries