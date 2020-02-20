OFFERS
Spaghetti dinner held at Cordes Lakes Community Center

Luigi and Tanya Avellino lend a hand during a spaghetti dinner at the Cordes Lakes Community Center. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 8:53 p.m.

It isn’t often that you have all-you-can-eat spaghetti in a small neighborhood like this. But that is exactly what Cordes Lakes Community Association managed to do. The meat sauce was made from scratch by Luigi Avellino, whose main job is chef at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.

The garlic toast was fresh, warm and tasty.

The meal was served so each person was provided with everything they needed to have a delicious meal and relaxing time.

The band played in the background with the volume just right so guests could still converse with each other. The spaghetti was especially good, but the portions were large and very few were able to ask for that all-you-can-eat refill.

The next dinner at CLCA isn’t on the calendar, but with more people knowing the skills of the kitchen staff, I’m sure it will start being a “wait-for-a-table” crowd.

Information provided by the Cordes Lakes Community Association.

