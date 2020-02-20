OFFERS
Roughriders sweep Chandler-Gilbert
Junior College Softball

Yavapai Athletics
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 11:04 p.m.

The Roughrider softball swept their second consecutive ACCAC doubleheader Thursday afternoon over Chandler-Gilbert Community College, 11-0 and 6-3.

Yavapai improves their overall record to 13-6 and their conference mark at 7-2. Chandler-Gilbert falls to 2-7 on the year and 1-5 in league play.

Jackie Traughber got the complete game victory in the opener allowing only two hits while striking out six batters.

Four Roughrider batters got multiple hits. Alexus Garza was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, four RBIs and a home run. Shaylee Alani was 2 for 2 with two doubles. Sanoe Helenihi was 2 for 3 and Alexis Garayzar was 2 for 3.

The Roughriders had to come from behind for the victory in the nightcap. Yavapai took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning. Chandler-Gilbert scored two runs in their half of the second inning to take the lead. The Roughriders tied the game in their half of the third inning and took the lead in the fourth inning and added insurance runs in the sixth inning.

Traughber came on in relief to get her second win on the day throwing 3-1/2 innings. Offensively, Mikayla Marquez was 2 for 3 with a home run. Helenihi and Garayzar each had two RBIs.

UP NEXT

Yavapai continues conference play on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as they host Glendale Community College (9-1, 4-0 ACCAC). The doubleheader will be played at Bill Vallely Park beginning at noon.

— Information provided by Yavapai College Athletics.

