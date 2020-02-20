OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 20
Prescott Valley Police to host community forum on black market marijuana vaping products

Because the counterfeit products often vary in their contents, the THC marijuana concentrates are often higher and the effects on the user may be more psychologically and physically intense. (Courier stock)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 8:21 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:18 PM

Over the past several weeks, the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) has investigated and become aware of instances where community members have become severely ill and/or incapacitated after consuming tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates through vaporizing devices.

In response to six such incidents, PVPD will host an informational community forum in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The forum will feature representatives from Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority, Humboldt Unified School District, MATForce, Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT), Prescott Valley Police Department, Yavapai County Health Department, Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

THC is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. In the six known incidents, community members have shown signs and symptoms of receiving an exceptionally high dose, which has resulted in hospitalization. In these cases, the vape cartridges analyzed were black market products not produced and sold in licensed medical marijuana dispensaries.

The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind the public that any THC product that is not obtained from an official Arizona Department of Health-monitored source could be counterfeit and dangerous to the consumer.

Because the counterfeit products often vary in their contents, the THC marijuana concentrates are often higher and the effects on the user may be more psychologically and physically intense.

The danger of non-regulated THC concentrates comes from the chemicals used to create them and/or consume them. There have been instances where toxic chemicals (including fentanyl) have been found in non-regulated concentrates, which can be fatal.

If members of the public encounter non-regulated THC concentrates, the PVPD asks that they contact their local law enforcement agency for proper disposal. Such products should not be handled or moved from where they are located.

The PVPD can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies, or Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Contact
