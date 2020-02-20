One Stage puts on West Side Story
One Stage Family Theatre is putting on three showings of “West Side Story” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center.
“It’s just a classic that hasn’t been done in a while, and all of us like the music,” said Tamee Niekamp, the show’s director. “We just wanted to bring it back.”
Showing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, the show features a lot of actors who have been in plays before and a few who have not, Niekamp said. However, those who are new to theater have jumped in, with everyone helping each other out, she said.
Nolan Sturdevant-Moylan plays Tony in the show while Alexes Niekamp is Maria. During auditions, the actors had to fit the age of their characters, Niekamp said. The two of them are close in age and it was a good fit, she said.
As for the set, the bricks that are the backdrop of the Elks Theatre are serving as the show’s main backdrop, with some set pieces coming in for certain scenes, Niekamp said.
Tickets for “West Side Story” are $20 for adults and $15 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
Niekamp said she’s enjoyed watching how much the cast has grown, seeing them play a song and take off with it. “Tonight” is one of her favorite songs in the show, she said.
“It’s where the whole cast is singing but at different times,” Niekamp said. “You have Tony and Maria singing and then other people start coming in and coming in and coming in.”
The cast and their acting and singing all come to life in this show, and everyone at One Stage Family Theatre really want people to come out and support them, she said.
For anyone who wants to get involved with One Stage Family Theatre, the organization will continue to go full speed once “West Side Story” wraps up. There are auditions for Disney’s “Newsies” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, for ages 10 and older, and auditions for Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, for 18 and younger, both at Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio, 3250 Gateway Blvd, suite 106.
The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.
For more information about One Stage Family Theatre, visit www.onestagefamilytheatre.com.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: