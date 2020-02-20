OFFERS
One Stage puts on West Side Story

Aaron Roseberg as Riff and Michael Sturdevant-Moylan as Bernardo set up a war council in a rehearsal for One Stage Family Theatre’s production of West Side Story at Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio Saturday evening, Feb. 15, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
February 20, 2020 5:03 p.m.

Nolan Sturdevant-Moylan as Tony sings about Maria during rehearsal. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

One Stage Family Theatre is putting on three showings of “West Side Story” at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center.

“It’s just a classic that hasn’t been done in a while, and all of us like the music,” said Tamee Niekamp, the show’s director. “We just wanted to bring it back.”

Showing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, the show features a lot of actors who have been in plays before and a few who have not, Niekamp said. However, those who are new to theater have jumped in, with everyone helping each other out, she said.

Nolan Sturdevant-Moylan plays Tony in the show while Alexes Niekamp is Maria. During auditions, the actors had to fit the age of their characters, Niekamp said. The two of them are close in age and it was a good fit, she said.

As for the set, the bricks that are the backdrop of the Elks Theatre are serving as the show’s main backdrop, with some set pieces coming in for certain scenes, Niekamp said.

Tickets for “West Side Story” are $20 for adults and $15 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Niekamp said she’s enjoyed watching how much the cast has grown, seeing them play a song and take off with it. “Tonight” is one of her favorite songs in the show, she said.

Nolan Sturdevant-Moylan as Tony and Alexes Niekamp as Maria, rehearsing for One Stage Family Theatre’s production of West Side Story at Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio Saturday evening, Feb. 15, 2020. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

“It’s where the whole cast is singing but at different times,” Niekamp said. “You have Tony and Maria singing and then other people start coming in and coming in and coming in.”

The cast and their acting and singing all come to life in this show, and everyone at One Stage Family Theatre really want people to come out and support them, she said.

For anyone who wants to get involved with One Stage Family Theatre, the organization will continue to go full speed once “West Side Story” wraps up. There are auditions for Disney’s “Newsies” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, for ages 10 and older, and auditions for Disney’s “Moana Jr.,” at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 15, for 18 and younger, both at Lessons by Lexe: Dance Studio, 3250 Gateway Blvd, suite 106.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

For more information about One Stage Family Theatre, visit www.onestagefamilytheatre.com.

