OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Carol Marie Stroehmann McMorris

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 8:08 p.m.

Carol Marie Stroehmann McMorris, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully and entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on February 11, 2020.

Carol, age 92, was born July 30, 1927 to Frederick J. and Ida S. Stroehmann in Williamsport, Penn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David L. McMorris, daughter, Kristan L. McMorris, sister, Katherine S. Crane and brother, Frederick G. Stroehmann. Carol graduated from Williamsport High School in 1945 and Gettysburg College in 1949. While at Gettysburg she met David and they were married on June 10, 1950. They enjoyed 63 years together before David’s passing in May 2014.

David and Carol moved to Philadelphia for 4 years while David attended medical school. During that time Carol worked as a Social Worker until their daughter Karen was born in 1953. After several years in Ann Arbor, Mich., the family settled back in Williamsport where Carol’s primary responsibility was raising their 5 children.

Carol was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member and Past-President of the Williamsport Chapter of AAUW and received the honor of “Woman of the Year”.

She was also an active member of American Lutheran Church of Prescott, AZ. David and Carol relocated to Arizona in 1978, ultimately settling in Prescott until 1990 when David retired from practicing medicine.

After this time, they enjoyed the summers on the family farm in Williamsport and winters in Arizona. This was special as she was able to spend time with family and friends in both states and enjoy long visits with her grandchildren from around the country. Carol enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, reading, swimming and taking long walks around the farm and the hills of Prescott near their home. Her Bible and devotional life were very important to her.

Carol will be remembered for her gentle spirit, funny sense of humor, her deep devotion to her family and her remarkable Christian faith and dedication to spreading the Gospel.

Carol is survived by her sisters, Eleanor S. Graefe of Keene, New Hampshire, Marion S. Waldeisen of Williamsport, Penn. and children, Karen Smethers of Peoria, Ariz., Scott McMorris of Mechanicsburg, Penn., Marc (Jan) McMorris of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Kelly (Dale) Frank of Keller, Texas. Carol was O’Ma to her 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled in the future and interment will take place at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Lutheran Church of Prescott, AZ and Operation Mobilization.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Carol’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: David Loomis McMorris, MD
Obituary Notice: Carol Marie McMorris
Obituary: Belia M. Torrez
Obituary: Alice Biss Cooper
Obituary: David Loomis McMorris

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries