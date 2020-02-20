Obituary: Carol Marie Stroehmann McMorris

Carol Marie Stroehmann McMorris, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully and entered into the presence of her Heavenly Father on February 11, 2020.

Carol, age 92, was born July 30, 1927 to Frederick J. and Ida S. Stroehmann in Williamsport, Penn. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, David L. McMorris, daughter, Kristan L. McMorris, sister, Katherine S. Crane and brother, Frederick G. Stroehmann. Carol graduated from Williamsport High School in 1945 and Gettysburg College in 1949. While at Gettysburg she met David and they were married on June 10, 1950. They enjoyed 63 years together before David’s passing in May 2014.

David and Carol moved to Philadelphia for 4 years while David attended medical school. During that time Carol worked as a Social Worker until their daughter Karen was born in 1953. After several years in Ann Arbor, Mich., the family settled back in Williamsport where Carol’s primary responsibility was raising their 5 children.

Carol was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was a member and Past-President of the Williamsport Chapter of AAUW and received the honor of “Woman of the Year”.

She was also an active member of American Lutheran Church of Prescott, AZ. David and Carol relocated to Arizona in 1978, ultimately settling in Prescott until 1990 when David retired from practicing medicine.

After this time, they enjoyed the summers on the family farm in Williamsport and winters in Arizona. This was special as she was able to spend time with family and friends in both states and enjoy long visits with her grandchildren from around the country. Carol enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, reading, swimming and taking long walks around the farm and the hills of Prescott near their home. Her Bible and devotional life were very important to her.



Carol will be remembered for her gentle spirit, funny sense of humor, her deep devotion to her family and her remarkable Christian faith and dedication to spreading the Gospel.



Carol is survived by her sisters, Eleanor S. Graefe of Keene, New Hampshire, Marion S. Waldeisen of Williamsport, Penn. and children, Karen Smethers of Peoria, Ariz., Scott McMorris of Mechanicsburg, Penn., Marc (Jan) McMorris of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Kelly (Dale) Frank of Keller, Texas. Carol was O’Ma to her 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be scheduled in the future and interment will take place at the Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Lutheran Church of Prescott, AZ and Operation Mobilization.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Carol’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

