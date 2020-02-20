Movies at the Elks: 'Double Indemnity,' Feb. 23
Come see “Double Indemnity” at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.
In this classic film noir, insurance salesman Walter Neff gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls for the sensual Phyllis Dietrichson, who is intent on killing her husband and living off the fraudulent accidental death claim. Prompted by the late Mr. Dietrichson's daughter, Lola, insurance investigator Barton Keyes looks into the case and gradually begins to uncover the sinister truth.
Admission to the show is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs.
Concessions are available for purchase including soda, candy, popcorn, beer and wine. For more information, visit prescottelkstheater.com.
