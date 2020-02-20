OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mayer Public Library offers programs for all

Coffee & Coloring is every Tuesday morning at 10:30. (Courtesy)

Coffee & Coloring is every Tuesday morning at 10:30. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 8:51 p.m.

Library coordinators Danielle Navarro and Diane Milinkovich are hard at work creating great reasons for Mayer residents to come to the library. From beginning readers and their parents to aspiring young coders to adults who would like to get to know each other better, library programs are giving the folks in Mayer a chance to learn, connect, and have fun together.

Programs for the little ones include Kinder Prep, an interactive parent-child workshop for 3- to 5-year-olds that helps get everyone ready for kindergarten. Children already in school can sign up for the Pet Partners’ Read with Me program. Crusier, a trained therapy dog, listens without judgment and soothes the jangled nerves of kids who struggle with reading. This national program has proven to be a great success across the country and at multiple libraries right here in Yavapai County.

Mayer Elementary School [MES] first and third graders, and the K-8th ESS Resource Class also get to “Walk to the Library.” This program uses story time and crafts to develop students’ love of reading and the library. More advanced MES students now have access to the Coding Club, in which they are learning to write computer code for projects and website design. This program makes learning exciting and opens a door to a promising career path for rural kids.

For adults in town, every Tuesday morning at 10:30 is Coffee and Coloring time. This is a chance to relax and chat with friends, old and new, and knit the community together while enjoying a creative activity. This kind of social time has been shown to reduce stress and improve wellbeing. So far, this seems to be holding true at the Mayer library.

Join us for these programs and stay tuned for more. Mayer Public Library is a branch of the Yavapai County Free Library District. http://ycfld.org/mayer 928-632-7370

Information provided by The Yavapai County Free Library District.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

THE MORE THINGS CHANGE... The value of libraries in your community
Kids, the reading is easy, parties planned at end season
PV library starts coding program
Children track elf’s adventures
Letter: Library cutbacks make no sense

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries