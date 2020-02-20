Mayer Public Library offers programs for all

Library coordinators Danielle Navarro and Diane Milinkovich are hard at work creating great reasons for Mayer residents to come to the library. From beginning readers and their parents to aspiring young coders to adults who would like to get to know each other better, library programs are giving the folks in Mayer a chance to learn, connect, and have fun together.

Programs for the little ones include Kinder Prep, an interactive parent-child workshop for 3- to 5-year-olds that helps get everyone ready for kindergarten. Children already in school can sign up for the Pet Partners’ Read with Me program. Crusier, a trained therapy dog, listens without judgment and soothes the jangled nerves of kids who struggle with reading. This national program has proven to be a great success across the country and at multiple libraries right here in Yavapai County.

Mayer Elementary School [MES] first and third graders, and the K-8th ESS Resource Class also get to “Walk to the Library.” This program uses story time and crafts to develop students’ love of reading and the library. More advanced MES students now have access to the Coding Club, in which they are learning to write computer code for projects and website design. This program makes learning exciting and opens a door to a promising career path for rural kids.

For adults in town, every Tuesday morning at 10:30 is Coffee and Coloring time. This is a chance to relax and chat with friends, old and new, and knit the community together while enjoying a creative activity. This kind of social time has been shown to reduce stress and improve wellbeing. So far, this seems to be holding true at the Mayer library.

Join us for these programs and stay tuned for more. Mayer Public Library is a branch of the Yavapai County Free Library District. http://ycfld.org/mayer 928-632-7370

Information provided by The Yavapai County Free Library District.