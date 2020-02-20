OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  46.0
Letter: Above the law?

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 9:18 p.m.

Editor:

In 1980 Arizona passed a Water Management Act, which created five Active Management Areas (AMAs). The Prescott Area is on of these AMAs. The AMA laws require each AMA to be in a state of “Safe Water Yield” by the year 2025. This means the Prescott AMA cannot extract more water from the Great Chino Aquifer than is being replenished each year. While the 1980 Water Management Act has improved our per-person water use over the years, we are not at Safe Water Yield. Far from it.

In fact, The Big Chino Aquifer, where Prescott gets 80% of its water, is being pumped out far faster than it’s being replenished. To supplement the Water Management Act, Prescott voters passed Proposition 400 in 2005 to further protect our water supply. Yet our city council & our mayor want to bypass these laws and sell enormous amounts of Prescott’s precious and clearly limited water supply to those outside of Prescott.

Given the laws at hand I would think that no one could sell off any of Prescott’s water until we are at Safe Water Yield. So how is it that our Prescott City Council and our mayor can thumb their noses at The Arizona Water Management Act as well as Proposition 400? What makes them think they are above the law?

Patricia Thomas

Prescott

