Learn more about 'Arizona in Film: Kit Carson,' Feb. 23

Learn about the striking landscapes and picturesque towns that have given Arizona a rich history as a filming location for many Hollywood movies at the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A and B, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The two-part presentation includes a screening of the 1940 film “Kit Carson” that stars Jon Hall, Lynn Bari and Dana Andrews as well as a talk by historian Joe Webster titled “Kit Carson & the Arizona Connection.”

For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info/arizona-in-film-kit-carson.

