OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Learn more about 'Arizona in Film: Kit Carson,' Feb. 23

Learn about the striking landscapes and picturesque towns that have given Arizona a rich history as a filming location for many Hollywood movies at the Prescott Public Library from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. (United Artists)

Learn about the striking landscapes and picturesque towns that have given Arizona a rich history as a filming location for many Hollywood movies at the Prescott Public Library from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23. (United Artists)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 4:17 p.m.

Learn about the striking landscapes and picturesque towns that have given Arizona a rich history as a filming location for many Hollywood movies at the Prescott Public Library, Founders Suite A and B, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The two-part presentation includes a screening of the 1940 film “Kit Carson” that stars Jon Hall, Lynn Bari and Dana Andrews as well as a talk by historian Joe Webster titled “Kit Carson & the Arizona Connection.”

For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info/arizona-in-film-kit-carson.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Prescott Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

7 in 7: Star Talks, Folk Sessions, Ben Rice
Come learn about life as a prospector & treasure hunter from the 'Arizona Treasure Hunter, Feb. 5
Lili Debarbieri's latest book focuses on Arizona's rich history in film
Centennial Film Festival planned in conjunction with Best Fest
ACTION! 'History Meets Hollywood' Saturday at film festival

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries