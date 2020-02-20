Kornukopia Calendar: Feb. 21-March 1

Ongoing

Sedona International Film Festival presents “Clemency,” 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 and Monday through Thursday, Feb. 17-20; 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. Highway 89A. www.sedonafilmfestival.org.

West Side Story, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21p; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

“God’s Favorite,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 27-29 and Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and Friday through Saturday, March 7-8. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for youth. www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Ladies Roller Derby Bout, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Pioneer Park Roller Hockey Rink, $5, Children 12 and younger free. Personal coolers welcome, and refreshments available for purchase.

Rhythm of the Dance, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $37. www.ycpac.com.

Saturday Night Talk Series – “Can’t Get There From Here: The Overlay of the Mind on Reality,” 7 p.m., Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Building, 115 E. Goodwin St. $5 donation, open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Love is in the Air Comedy Night, 7 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third floor crystal hall, 117 E. Gurley St., $15 presale, $25 at the door, www.prescott-night-out-llc.square.site.

Sunday, Feb. 23

Folk Sessions 17th Anniversary Celebration, 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center third floor Crystal Hall, $30 reservation, $100 for a table for four. www.folksessions.com.

Phoenix Symphony, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $29, www.yavapaisymphony.org.

Movies at the Elks – “Double Indemnity,” 3 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts center, 117 E. Gurley St. Admission is a cash donation of any amount.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

In Focus Film Series – “Recorder – The Marion Stokes Project,” 6:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for Yavapai college employees and students. www.ycpac.com.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets start at $37. www.ycpac.com.

Northern Arizona Suns vs Oklahoma City Blues, 6:30 p.m. Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Tickets start at $10 for general admission or $9 for college students and military personnel. www.findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Thursday, Feb. 27

LEGO Expo, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., 4 to 5 p.m., free, for children ages 5 and older. LEGOS provided. http://www.prescottlibrary.info

London Theatre Live: “Kinky Boots,” 6 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Tickets are $15, www.ycpac.com.

Park Avenue Theatre presents “Matilda: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Friday, Feb. 28

The Met Live via satellite – “Agrippina,” 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $24 for general admission or $20 for seniors. www.ycpac.com.

Park Avenue Theatre presents “Matilda: The Musical,” 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Fridays with AZ Phil – The Elden Brass Quintet, 5 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $45 for a single seat, $85 for a pair of adjacent seats and $160 for a table of four seats, www.azphil.org/concerts.

Lee Brice with special guest Lindsay El, 7 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St., Tickets start at $40.50, available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Fruit tree pruning demonstration presented by University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, Yavapai County Extension Agent Jeff Schalau, free, 10 a.m., McLandress Orchard, 850 S. Maricopa St., Chino Valley. No registration necessary.

Park Avenue Theatre presents “Matilda: The Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for youth, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

Sunday, March 1

Faculty Showcase Concert, 3 p.m., Yavapai College Performing ARs Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Tickets are $10 for general admission, free for youth. www.ycpac.com.

Gunhild Carling, 3 p.m. Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.