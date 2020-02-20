OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Jordan Binnington blanks Coyotes as Blues post 1-0 win
NHL

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) competes against St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais (9) for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat/AP)

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Alex Goligoski (33) competes against St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais (9) for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in St. Louis. (Dilip Vishwanat/AP)

DAVID SOLOMON, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 11 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington had a light night in net for the St. Louis Blues, yet he couldn’t relax, even as his teammates peppered Antti Raanta with shots.

Ryan O’Reilly scored and Binnington made 14 saves to lead the Blues to a 1-0 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.

“It’s kind of the game inside the game as a goalie,” Binnington said about staying focused. “It’s your job to be there when the team needs you. I just tried to do that and be prepared if anything came my way.”

Binnington recorded his second consecutive shutout and the eighth of his career. He had allowed at least three goals in eight straight starts prior to his shutout performances.

“(Binnington) had to make some big saves,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “Timely saves are the biggest thing.”

He improved to 26-11-7 on the season and became just the 10th goaltender in NHL history to reach 50 career wins in 77 or fewer games.

“He’s so calm no matter what situation it is,” O’Reilly said. “I think that gives us a lot of confidence on the bench too, that we know that he’s there and he’s going to make those saves.”

Raanta stopped 45 of the Blues’ season-high 46 shots on goal and fell to 13-14-13 as the Coyotes lost by one goal on both legs of back-to-back games.

“You could just tell some guys were really tired,” Arizona coach Rick Tocchet said. “We hung in there. Raanta was unreal tonight. He gave us a chance.”

O’Reilly scored on the Blues’ 43rd shot, a backhander with eight minutes remaining in the third period that caromed off the goal post, hit Raanta in the back, and bounced into the goal. The goal was O’Reilly’s 11th of the season and just his third at home.

“When you’re just throwing everything at them, sometimes it’s not the quality of the shots that matter, so it’s kind of turning it into let’s get it in and let’s hold on to the puck,” O’Reilly said. “They were letting us have the perimeter a lot there, so it was kind of not panicking.”

St. Louis outshot Arizona 28-12 through the first two periods, including 19-4 in the second.

“It was very tough to generate any offense tonight,” Coyotes center Christian Dvorak said. “Raanta was very good for us. We could have gotten run out of the building.”

David Perron appeared to have scored his team-leading 24th goal of the season on a slap shot from the left faceoff circle 9:52 into the second period. However, Tocchet successfully challenged that Jaden Schwartz entered the zone offside, negating the goal.

“It was offside by quite a bit,” Berube said. “We knew right away.”

Arizona was unable to convert on a 53-second, two-man advantage 9:38 into the first period, when Oskar Sundqvist was called for slashing with Justin Faulk already in the penalty box.

NOTES

Blues D Marco Scandella made his debut with the team after being acquired Tuesday from Montreal for a pair of draft picks. … St. Louis has won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from Jan. 7 through Jan. 13. … Arizona was shut out for the fifth time this season. … Arizona allowed at least 40 shots on goal for the fourth time this season.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Blues: At Dallas on Friday night in first of a two-game trip.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arch Madness: Blues win 1st Stanley Cup, beating Bruins 4-1 in Game 7
Blues beat Coyotes 4-0 to stretch winning streak to 8 games
Coyotes back on track as Kuemper makes 39 saves in win over Blues
Blues beat Bruins 4-2 to knot Stanley Cup Final
Binnington, Blues beat Bruins 2-1, lead Stanley Cup 3-2

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries