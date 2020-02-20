International instrumentalist Gunhild Carling

Swedish singing and instrumentalist sensation Gunhild Carling is coming to Prescott for a show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1, according to a news release from Courtney Dodge

Presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, Carling is an instrumentalist like few others, coming from a family where each member plays multiple instruments.

“Gunhild plays at least 25 different instruments proficiently, including trumpet, trombone, piano, harp, string bass, recorder … and bagpipe,” the release states. “Something of a national treasure, the singer/dancer/multi-instrumentalist has performed for the King of Sweden’s 70th birthday celebration, appeared on season 11 of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ took third place in the 2014 celebrity version of the Swedish television show ‘Let’s Dance’ and has played for audiences around the globe.”

Backed up by Arizona-based musicians, fronted by Dodge, Carling will sing, dance and play a variety of instruments such as trombone, trumpet, banjo, recorder, flute and the bagpipe in the 3 p.m. show.

Carling teamed up with the popular Postmodern Jukebox in 2017 on a remake/rearrangement of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which went viral and features a unique bagpipe solo halfway through the song and followed it up in 2018 with a cover of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” which has more than two million views. Though she has made other videos, she has to be seen in person to get a sense for her talent with Music Director Khris Dodge calling her a “force of nature” in the release.

“In the videos, she can come off a bit like a vaudevillian novelty act because people have a hard time believing that one person can be good at that many instruments. But she is,” Dodge said. “She has an encyclopedic knowledge of jazz, knows the history behind the songs, performers and instruments. Gunhild can instantly go from one era to the next, knowing every word and every note of a tune. She’ll start off singing, play a killer solo, tap dance for a bit and then switch instruments — and makes it look natural. And everything sounds fantastic.”

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.