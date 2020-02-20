OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

International instrumentalist Gunhild Carling

International instrumental sensation Gunhild Carling is performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1. (Courtney Dodge/Courtesy)

International instrumental sensation Gunhild Carling is performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1. (Courtney Dodge/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 4:23 p.m.

Swedish singing and instrumentalist sensation Gunhild Carling is coming to Prescott for a show at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1, according to a news release from Courtney Dodge

Presented by Khris Dodge Entertainment, Carling is an instrumentalist like few others, coming from a family where each member plays multiple instruments.

“Gunhild plays at least 25 different instruments proficiently, including trumpet, trombone, piano, harp, string bass, recorder … and bagpipe,” the release states. “Something of a national treasure, the singer/dancer/multi-instrumentalist has performed for the King of Sweden’s 70th birthday celebration, appeared on season 11 of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ took third place in the 2014 celebrity version of the Swedish television show ‘Let’s Dance’ and has played for audiences around the globe.”

photo

International instrumental sensation Gunhild Carling is performing at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center Sunday, March 1. (Courtney Dodge/Courtesy)

Backed up by Arizona-based musicians, fronted by Dodge, Carling will sing, dance and play a variety of instruments such as trombone, trumpet, banjo, recorder, flute and the bagpipe in the 3 p.m. show.

Carling teamed up with the popular Postmodern Jukebox in 2017 on a remake/rearrangement of Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up,” which went viral and features a unique bagpipe solo halfway through the song and followed it up in 2018 with a cover of Pharrell Williams’ “Happy” which has more than two million views. Though she has made other videos, she has to be seen in person to get a sense for her talent with Music Director Khris Dodge calling her a “force of nature” in the release.

“In the videos, she can come off a bit like a vaudevillian novelty act because people have a hard time believing that one person can be good at that many instruments. But she is,” Dodge said. “She has an encyclopedic knowledge of jazz, knows the history behind the songs, performers and instruments. Gunhild can instantly go from one era to the next, knowing every word and every note of a tune. She’ll start off singing, play a killer solo, tap dance for a bit and then switch instruments — and makes it look natural. And everything sounds fantastic.”

Tickets for the show are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center is located at 117 E. Gurley St.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rock out symphonic style Feb. 8
Christmas Mood modeled after Andy Williams specials
Music: Salute Paul Simon at the Elks
Big Top Broadway comes to Elks Theatre Friday, Feb. 17
'Best of Broadway' promises to entertain young, old alike

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries