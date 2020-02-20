Herb Alpert, Lani Hall to perform at Yavapai College

Legendary trumpeter Herb Alpert and Grammy-winning “Brasil ’66” singer Lani Hall, who have been married for more than 40 years, are coming to perform at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

It’s part of a tour the two of them have been doing with their band for the last 13 years, a show they tweak all the time, Alpert said.

“It started out much differently than where it is right now. That’s the fun of it,” he said. “We keep changing songs and maybe finding new ways to play certain songs. It’s always a challenge.”

Alpert, who is 84 years old, first picked up a trumpet at the age of 8 and said it’s hard to consider how many different ways it’s changed his life. He was lucky to have a music class at his grammar school where there was a table full of instruments and he just happened to pick up the trumpet because he liked the look of it and it felt right, he said. At first he couldn’t make a sound out of it but when he finally did, it was as if it was talking for him, Alpert said. As an introvert, it was saying the same things he couldn’t get out of his mouth, he said.

Since then, Alpert said he continues to perform out of passion. His pursuit is making good music and doing good things that make him feel good, he said.

“It actually gives me energy to perform live in concert,” Alpert said. “It kind of fulfills me.”

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $37 and are available online at www.ycpac.com. Hall is a world-class singer and an angel, Alpert said.

Having been married for so long, the two of them are fortunate to be able to do something they love to do while making a certain amount of people really happy because of it, he said. Listed as No. 7 on the list of “Greatest of All Time Billboard 200 Artists,” Alpert was a 2006 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame, has earned five No. 1 hits, nine Grammy Awards, 15 Gold albums, 14 platinum albums, and more than 72 million of his records have been sold, while Hall is a two-time Grammy winning vocalist, was the lead singer and “voice” of Sergio Mendes’ iconic group “Brasil 66,” has recorded more than 22 albums in three languages and is known for the theme song to the 1983 James Bond film “Never Say Never Again.” Alpert is also the only artist who has had a No. 1 instrumental and No. 1 vocal single.

Alpert’s latest album, “Over the Rainbow,” was released in September 2019 and features 12 songs including an original called “Skinny Dip” and a cadre of classic and well-known tunes that he has reinterpreted.

“I do it carefully,” Alpert said as to how he goes about reinterpreting popular songs. “When I hear a song that strikes me, I want to see if I can play it in a way that hasn’t been done quite that way before. I feel like if I’m having a good time playing, someone might have a good time listening.”

He loves the whole process of making music, he said, calling it a powerful tool. Music is connected with a sense of déjà vu, Alpert said. If someone hears a song they heard back in high school or college it can take you back, he said.

Those who come to the Wednesday, Feb. 26, show are going to have a good time and feel better for the experience, Alpert said. It is a thought-out show that has had standing ovations every night and now it has some visuals with it where the audience gets to see good things that have happened in his and Hall’s past, he said.

“It’s a full-bodied show,” Alpert said. “It’s good and honest.”