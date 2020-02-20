OFFERS
Golden Valley woman accused of 11 counts of animal cruelty

According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Angela Jeannine Shubert was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies responded to a property in Golden Valley for an animal welfare check. Shubert has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal cruelty. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

According to Mohave County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Angela Jeannine Shubert was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies responded to a property in Golden Valley for an animal welfare check. Shubert has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal cruelty. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 8:14 p.m.

Horse Caretaker In Golden Valley Charged With Animal Cruelty

GOLDEN VALLEY — Mohave County Sheriff's officials say a Golden Valley woman has been arrested on suspicion of 11 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Angela Jeannine Shubert, 51, was taken into custody a day after deputies responded to a property in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 19 for an animal welfare check.

Deputies say 10 horses were found alive and one horse was dead on the property located in the 5600 block of Lead Streetin Golden Valley, about 14 miles south of Kingman.

According to an MCSO report, deputies discovered a number of small enclosures fenced out with posts and a single wire strand. The animals' food and water buckets were empty and three of the 10 horses were in a severe state of malnutrition and starvation with the other seven in various states of emaciation.

The 10 horses were seized and removed from the property with help from Caring Hearts for Horses, a local horse rescue group in Golden Valley. The animals were then taken to a veterinarian to be treated and monitored. An animal control officer was also on scene to remove three dogs from the property, MCSO said.

Shubert was identified as the caretaker of the horses, but was not on the property at the time.

According to Mohave County authorities, detectives drafted and executed a search warrant on Thursday, Feb. 20 and Shubert was later arrested and taken into custody. It was unclear Thursday if Shubert has a lawyer yet for her case.

Anyone wishing to donate to the care of the horses can contact Stockton Hill Feed, 4250 Stockton Hill Rd in Kingman, at 928-757-4125.

Portions of this story were contributed by the Associated Press.

5600 Lead St, Golden Valley, AZ 86413

