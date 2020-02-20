OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

FTC refunds $34 million to Office Depot customers

The Federal Trade Commission says that, between 2009 and November 2016, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people their computers had malware symptoms — only it wasn’t true. Many customers who got false scan results were then tricked into buying computer diagnostic and repair services. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

The Federal Trade Commission says that, between 2009 and November 2016, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people their computers had malware symptoms — only it wasn’t true. Many customers who got false scan results were then tricked into buying computer diagnostic and repair services. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 1:25 p.m.

The Federal Trade Commission is sending $34 million worth of refund checks to more than 541,000 people who paid for repairs and technical services when they took their computers to Office Depot or Office Max stores for a free “PC Health Check.”

The FTC says that, between 2009 and November 2016, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people their computers had malware symptoms — only it wasn’t true. Many customers who got false scan results were then tricked into buying computer diagnostic and repair services.

Affected Arizona residents will be receiving $959,990. The average refund in this case is $63.

Any check that’s part of an FTC settlement comes with an explanation and details about the case. Consumers can find the case listed in the FTC’s chart of recent cases resulting in refunds at, ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds.

Regarding this and other refund cases, the FTC reminds the public to watch for imposter scams. The agency will never require consumers to pay a fee, and never asks for information like your Social Security or bank account number. If someone says they’re from the FTC but asks for money, that’s a scam. Report scams to the FTC at, ftc.gov/complaint.

If you have questions about your Office Depot refund check, call the administrator at 855-915-0916.

LEARN MORE ONLINE

To get data about this alert – like how many checks went to your state or the percentage of checks cashed so far – visit the FTC’s interactive dashboard it this link for refund data. Choose “Office Depot” from the “Select a Case” box in the top right corner, then click on your state on the map.

Information provided by Bridget Small, FTC Consumer Education Specialist.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Top frauds of 2019 include IRS imposter, Social Security scam
Scammers pretend to be FTC, sending threatening letters
Scam Alert: Social Security is not trying to take your benefits
FTC Scam Watch: 'Pass it On' at the holidays
Most frequent 'Do Not Call' list complaint: imposter robocalls

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries