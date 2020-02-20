FTC refunds $34 million to Office Depot customers

The Federal Trade Commission is sending $34 million worth of refund checks to more than 541,000 people who paid for repairs and technical services when they took their computers to Office Depot or Office Max stores for a free “PC Health Check.”

The FTC says that, between 2009 and November 2016, Office Depot and a software provider did scans and told people their computers had malware symptoms — only it wasn’t true. Many customers who got false scan results were then tricked into buying computer diagnostic and repair services.

Affected Arizona residents will be receiving $959,990. The average refund in this case is $63.

Any check that’s part of an FTC settlement comes with an explanation and details about the case. Consumers can find the case listed in the FTC’s chart of recent cases resulting in refunds at, ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds.

Regarding this and other refund cases, the FTC reminds the public to watch for imposter scams. The agency will never require consumers to pay a fee, and never asks for information like your Social Security or bank account number. If someone says they’re from the FTC but asks for money, that’s a scam. Report scams to the FTC at, ftc.gov/complaint.

If you have questions about your Office Depot refund check, call the administrator at 855-915-0916.

LEARN MORE ONLINE

To get data about this alert – like how many checks went to your state or the percentage of checks cashed so far – visit the FTC’s interactive dashboard it this link for refund data. Choose “Office Depot” from the “Select a Case” box in the top right corner, then click on your state on the map.

Information provided by Bridget Small, FTC Consumer Education Specialist.