Friday Catchall: Underground (parking) in Prescott not a first

The Friday Catchall:

• DOWN UNDER US – The discoveries of “unusual items” at a construction site along Goodwin Street in downtown Prescott this week caught my attention.

The initial find occurred on Monday, Feb. 17, as an excavator was digging a few feet down to make space for a 16-inch water main in the middle of the roadway.

The rust they saw was part of an old vehicle. “I’ve been doing this for 50 years and I’ve never hit a car,” said Robert King, a senior field technician with Ninyo & Moore, a geotechnical and environmental science consultant firm based in Prescott Valley. “I mean, what was it doing there in the city street?”

It is a curious situation that got even more curious when, on Wednesday, some bones were found — perhaps from a cow. Had the crew believed them to be human, the construction work would have been halted for further investigation.

While we all ponder how a vehicle got there (don’t forget the cow, too), I recall excavation for the Garage on Granite unearthing items from Prescott’s red light district and “China Town.”

Because federal money was involved in the parking garage project, the city fathers reluctantly agreed to an archaeological survey in 2002 before construction began. The archaeological survey team noted this fact in its report: “Unlike many older nations of the world, we have not learned the virtues of a well-documented and displayed history, to say nothing of how to take economic advantage of its promotion.”

Most of the artifacts recovered were associated with prostitution and the Chinese people who lived and worked along Granite Street. The artifacts later became the subject of a Sharlot Hall Museum exhibit.

Those finds delayed the garage’s opening about three years — becoming somewhat of an albatross for the city.

Good thing the same can’t be said for Goodwin Street. Imagine that roadway being tied up in an archaeology dig.

• PARKING – Recently suggesting the City of Prescott move toward parking kiosks, like those in nearby Jerome, we received a rant from a reader stating this:

Suggest replacing diagonal parking with parallel and more signage directing people to parking garage. Or, eliminate parking around the (plaza), make it a pedestrian mall, similar to Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, expand public parking, it’s safer for all.

You never know what will happen. But the fact remains we will always need more parking. In my research about the garage, for the above item, I found a mention that officials back in the 1880s wanted more hitching posts.

It never ends.

• METEOR – While we await word of whether the meteorite hunters find anything in the Greater Prescott area from this past week’s loud “booms,” I cannot help but recall a similar situation when I was in my 20s.

I was camping in the Colorado wilderness with my brother when a loud noise practically tossed us out of our tent. It had to have been a meteorite.

We were camping near Ruedi Reservoir, southeast of Glenwood Springs. (By the way, the Frying Pan River is amazing; imagine fishing with shrimp below the spillway because the water coming out of the reservoir is so cold!)

Anyway, we were there so early in the season the campground was not technically open yet; thus, no one was around — and those we talked to at the closest store didn’t believe our “boom” story.

I can’t help but imagine a hunter some time later discovering a meteorite and cashing in.

• QUOTE – “The road to success is dotted with many tempting parking spaces.” — Will Rogers

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Ladies Roller Derby Bout will take to the Pioneer Park Roller Hockey Rink from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.