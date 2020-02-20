OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Corridor Calendar: Week of Feb. 21, 2020

Lion’s Club Eye Exams will take place April 10 in Cordes Lakes. You must have an appointment. Call Judy at 928-499-8174 to register and get your appointment time. These appointments are limited, so call early to get your reservation.

Originally Published: February 20, 2020 8:46 p.m.

CORDES LAKES

Food Program is Feb. 27. Sign up starts at 7 a.m. with the doors closed and locked at 9 a.m. Remain out of the marked-off area in the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue and will be enforced.

Yard & Crafts sale will be held March 21. Contact June at 928-899-3150 to reserve your space at this event.

Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 11. Hunts will be held by age groups which will be announced at a later date.

Friends of the Library are holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the addition.

There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information, or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or e-mail ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

SPRING VALLEY

Property Owners Meeting will be March 10, the second Tuesday of the month. Come at 6:30 p.m. for snacks and conversation with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Speaker TBA.

MAYER

The annual Walk-A-Thon will take place on Saturday, April 25. Breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9 a.m. Sponsor and registration sheets are available now at Meals on Wheels. Get your sponsor sheets to get a head start toward winning the “most sponsors” prize.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the thrift store.

WEEKLY EVENTS - CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels.

MONTHLY EVENTS

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, from September through June. July and August are vacation months.

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

Spring Valley POA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

