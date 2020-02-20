Check out the Prescott Valley Farmers Market, Feb. 23
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 5:26 p.m.
The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3101 N. Glassford Hill Rd. featuring a great selection of vendors with fresh local produce, baked goods, handmade pet treats, crafts, and more.
Free to attend for all ages. For more information, visit prescottvalleyfarmersmarket.wordpress.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
We are located at 3101 Glassford Hill Road in PV.
