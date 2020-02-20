Check out the Prescott Valley Farmers Market, Feb. 23

The Prescott Valley Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3101 N. Glassford Hill Rd. featuring a great selection of vendors with fresh local produce, baked goods, handmade pet treats, crafts, and more.

Free to attend for all ages. For more information, visit prescottvalleyfarmersmarket.wordpress.com.

