Burger King breaks the mold with new advertising campaign
Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.
The burger chain is portraying its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.
The company, already known for irreverent ad campaigns, turned it up a notch, including a time-lapse of a decaying burger on Twitter. That imagery goes beyond the print ads that show a 28-day-old burger — a week beyond.
Early reaction to the campaign Wednesday was a mix of applause for the shift away from preservatives, to disgust.
The restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, says it has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries — including France, Sweden and Spain — and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.
The Whopper is topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and pickles, all of which will contain no artificial preservatives.
By the end of this year, Burger King said all food items — including sandwiches, sides and desserts — will be free from artificial colors, artificial flavors and artificial preservatives in the U.S. and select European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.
McDonald’s announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from seven of its burgers.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: