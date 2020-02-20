Athlete Q&A: Jordan Massis, Bradshaw Mountain Bears
Prep Sports
Jordan Massis
School: Bradshaw Mountain High School
Year: Junior
Age: 17
Sport: Basketball, Baseball
From: Prescott Valley
1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?
-Mike Trout. He’s just good. He’s the best player.
2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?
-Not really, not so far.
3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?
-Not really.
4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?
-Twitter to follow all the coaches and colleges and see them post about their games.
5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?
-Not at the current moment.
6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?
-Yea it does.
7) Who are your top 3 music artists right now?
-It’s hard to say. But I like Drake, Post Malone, Young Thug.
8) What’s the best thing about living in Prescott Valley?
-I have a lot of friends and we’re all like close.
9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?
-Bahamas.
10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?
-Hang out with my friends or my girlfriend, basically.
