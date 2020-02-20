Athlete Q&A: Jordan Massis, Bradshaw Mountain Bears

Jordan Massis

School: Bradshaw Mountain High School

Year: Junior

Age: 17

Sport: Basketball, Baseball

From: Prescott Valley

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Mike Trout. He’s just good. He’s the best player.

2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?

-Not really, not so far.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-Not really.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-Twitter to follow all the coaches and colleges and see them post about their games.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-Not at the current moment.

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-Yea it does.

7) Who are your top 3 music artists right now?

-It’s hard to say. But I like Drake, Post Malone, Young Thug.

8) What’s the best thing about living in Prescott Valley?

-I have a lot of friends and we’re all like close.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-Bahamas.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-Hang out with my friends or my girlfriend, basically.