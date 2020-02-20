OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Athlete Q&A: Jordan Massis, Bradshaw Mountain Bears
Prep Sports

Jordan Massis (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Jordan Massis (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 11:10 p.m.

Courier Athlete Q&A — Jordan Massis by Courier Video

Jordan Massis

School: Bradshaw Mountain High School

Year: Junior

Age: 17

Sport: Basketball, Baseball

From: Prescott Valley

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Mike Trout. He’s just good. He’s the best player.

2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?

-Not really, not so far.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-Not really.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-Twitter to follow all the coaches and colleges and see them post about their games.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-Not at the current moment.

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-Yea it does.

7) Who are your top 3 music artists right now?

-It’s hard to say. But I like Drake, Post Malone, Young Thug.

8) What’s the best thing about living in Prescott Valley?

-I have a lot of friends and we’re all like close.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-Bahamas.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-Hang out with my friends or my girlfriend, basically.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Athlete Q&A: Daniel Martinez, Chino Valley Cougars
Athlete Q&A: Emma Alvarez, Prescott Badgers
Athlete Q&A: McKell Clifford, Bradshaw Mountain Bears
Badgers, Bears well-represented in Grand Canyon recognitions
Preview: Bradshaw Mountain baseball hungry for 2019 season to begin

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries