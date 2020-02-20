OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  60.0 weather icon
10 Things to Know for Today, Feb. 20, 2020

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, reach for former Vice President Joe Biden during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (John Locher/AP)

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, right, reach for former Vice President Joe Biden during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (John Locher/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 20, 2020 6 a.m.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - DEBATE NIGHT BRAWL With both newcomer Michael Bloomberg and front-runner Bernie Sanders as frequent targets, the latest debate in Las Vegas featured the most aggressive sustained period of infighting.

2 - WHAT GERMANY SUSPECTS AS MOTIVE IN MASS SHOOTING A 43-year-old German man shot and killed nine people at several locations in a Frankfurt suburb, attacks that appear to have been motivated by far-right beliefs, officials say.

3 - SOUTH KOREAN CITY MAKES MAJOR MOVE AGAINST VIRUS The mayor of Daegu urges its 2.5 million people to refrain from going outside as cases of a new virus spike and implores the government in Seoul to help his city.

4 - PENTAGON CHIEF TO VISIT NUCLEAR BASE Mark Esper is visiting a nuclear missile field in North Dakota to tout the administration's multibillion-dollar plan for modernization of the nuclear arsenal.

5 - WHO TRUMP TAPPED FOR TOP INTELLIGENCE POST Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and staunch presidential ally, will become acting director of national intelligence, commanding the nation's 17 spy agencies.

6 - SAINTS HEAD TO COURT New Orleans’ NFL team wants to block the release of hundreds of confidential emails detailing the public relations work the team did for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese amid its sexual abuse crisis.

7 - WHAT WEINSTEIN JURORS ARE FOCUSING ON The jury's deliberations have given a lot of attention to actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegation that the once-heralded Hollywood mogul raped her in the mid-1990s.

8 - ‘PEOPLE ARE SEEING A VALUE IN STRAYS’ Street dogs in Egypt are finding popular acceptance after centuries of social and religious stigma.

9 - 'BLACK IN SPACE' LOOKS AT FINAL FRONTIER OF CIVIL RIGHTS A new documentary explores how black astronauts made it into space amid segregation, discrimination and the Cold War.

photo

Mercedes-AMG Petronas' Lewis Hamilton makes a pit stop during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (Joan Monfort/AP)

10 - NASCAR DRIVER GETS MEDICAL GREEN FLAG Ryan Newman is released from a Florida hospital, two days after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

