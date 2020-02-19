OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County K9 deputy finds contraband in vehicle, suspect arrested

Joseph Wingham (YCSO/courtesy)

Joseph Wingham (YCSO/courtesy)

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 4:37 p.m.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy located several packages of contraband hidden inside a vehicle during a stop for a traffic violation on Monday.

On Feb. 17, 2020, just before 12 p.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a blue sedan for a traffic violation on east I40 near Ash Fork, Arizona. The driver and only occupant was identified as 22-year-old Joseph Whigham from Florida. While speaking with Wingham, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

During a check of the sedan to locate the source of the odor, a K9 deputy found several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana hidden behind the trunk liners. Additional packages of contraband were found under seats, behind interior panels and under the dashboard. A total of 4 pounds of marijuana, 90 vape pens/cartridges and 3 pounds of THC-infused candy was seized.

Another deputy found 22 tabs of LSD in Wingham’s wallet. The packaging for the THC-infused candy is hard to distinguish from classic store-bought candy, thus presenting a danger to children.

During follow-up, Wingham admitted he was paid a few thousand dollars to ‘mule’ the drugs to another location. Deputies learned the product had been purchased illegally from a dispensary in California. Detectives have notified the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

Wingham was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of marijuana, narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs for sale. He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

photo

During a check of a vehicle, a K9 deputy found several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana hidden behind the trunk liners. Additional packages of contraband were found under seats, behind interior panels and under the dashboard. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

YCSO K9s seize 60 pounds of marijuana in two traffic stops, make 4 arrests
YCSO K9 unit search leads to large meth, cocaine seizure
K9 deputies cleaning up Yavapai County highways, arrest 3
3 arrested on charges including drugs in I-40 traffic stop
YCSO deputy, K9 seize 38 pounds pot, 12 pounds marijuana edibles

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries