Yavapai County K9 deputy finds contraband in vehicle, suspect arrested
A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy located several packages of contraband hidden inside a vehicle during a stop for a traffic violation on Monday.
On Feb. 17, 2020, just before 12 p.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a blue sedan for a traffic violation on east I40 near Ash Fork, Arizona. The driver and only occupant was identified as 22-year-old Joseph Whigham from Florida. While speaking with Wingham, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.
During a check of the sedan to locate the source of the odor, a K9 deputy found several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana hidden behind the trunk liners. Additional packages of contraband were found under seats, behind interior panels and under the dashboard. A total of 4 pounds of marijuana, 90 vape pens/cartridges and 3 pounds of THC-infused candy was seized.
Another deputy found 22 tabs of LSD in Wingham’s wallet. The packaging for the THC-infused candy is hard to distinguish from classic store-bought candy, thus presenting a danger to children.
During follow-up, Wingham admitted he was paid a few thousand dollars to ‘mule’ the drugs to another location. Deputies learned the product had been purchased illegally from a dispensary in California. Detectives have notified the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.
Wingham was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of marijuana, narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs for sale. He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: