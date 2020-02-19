Yavapai County K9 deputy finds contraband in vehicle, suspect arrested

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy located several packages of contraband hidden inside a vehicle during a stop for a traffic violation on Monday.

On Feb. 17, 2020, just before 12 p.m., a YCSO K9 deputy stopped a blue sedan for a traffic violation on east I40 near Ash Fork, Arizona. The driver and only occupant was identified as 22-year-old Joseph Whigham from Florida. While speaking with Wingham, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle.

During a check of the sedan to locate the source of the odor, a K9 deputy found several vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana hidden behind the trunk liners. Additional packages of contraband were found under seats, behind interior panels and under the dashboard. A total of 4 pounds of marijuana, 90 vape pens/cartridges and 3 pounds of THC-infused candy was seized.

Another deputy found 22 tabs of LSD in Wingham’s wallet. The packaging for the THC-infused candy is hard to distinguish from classic store-bought candy, thus presenting a danger to children.

During follow-up, Wingham admitted he was paid a few thousand dollars to ‘mule’ the drugs to another location. Deputies learned the product had been purchased illegally from a dispensary in California. Detectives have notified the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.

Wingham was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of marijuana, narcotic drugs and dangerous drugs for sale. He remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.