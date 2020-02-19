Yavapai County Board of Supervisors appoints new finance director

On Wednesday February 19, Yavapai County Administrator Phil Bourdon presented the Board of Supervisors with the name of Lars Johnson, as a candidate to fill the position of Yavapai County Finance Director. The Board voted unanimously to accept the recommendation and appoint Mr. Johnson effective March 30. Mr. Johnson is replacing Dan Rusing, who retired from the position in 2019.

Johnson grew up in Prescott, has a B.S. in Business and Administration, an M.S. in Economics and Business Administration, and is a CPA in Arizona. Johnson worked at the City of Prescott from 2013 to 2018 as the budget and tax manager, and moved to Litchfield Park to be the finance director in 2018.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said, “We are happy to have Lars Johnson join us at the county, I am sure he is going to do a great job. He comes to us with considerable finance credentials and is a longtime Arizona resident. The finance staff has done a great job in the interim, and I am sure they are excited to have someone with his background in that position.”

Information provided by the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.