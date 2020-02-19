OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 20
Weather  34.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yale students start drone delivery service on campus

A group of students at Yale University has set up a drone delivery service on campus. (Stock image)

A group of students at Yale University has set up a drone delivery service on campus. (Stock image)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 11:55 p.m.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A group of students at Yale University has set up a drone delivery service on campus.

Kiki Air promises to deliver candy, snacks and other small items to students who place orders through an app.

The service is currently being tested using a small group of student customers before being launched campus wide.

Developers told the Yale Daily News that users order items from a menu on their phones and receive them at one of several drop locations around campus in a padded envelope attached to a drone.

Kiki Air’s founder, Yale senior Jason Lu, says his company grew from a class project and has won a $150,000 grant from Y Combinator, a California-based investor in startups.

“The convenience store business model hasn’t been updated in a hundred years,” Co-founder Cat Orman, a sophomore, told the student newspaper. “Delivery is expensive, inefficient and pays drivers terrible wages. We created Kiki Air because we want to bring that model into the future in the way that creates real jobs and reduces the carbon footprint.”

Customers are notified when a drone is nearing the prearranged drop zone to ensure they are in the area to pick up a package.

The newspaper reported that a Kiki Air drone fell last week onto a campus walkway, but nobody was injured. Orman described the incident as a “controlled landing” and said the company has increased training and changed drop locations after the incident.

Yale officials did not immediately return messages left Monday seeking comment.

Company officials say they hope eventually to expand the service to other campuses.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Where are the drones? Amazon's customers are still waiting
Warbird Museum founder to speak at ERAU commencement May 2
Bomb damages Yale University law school
Bomb damages Yale University law school
Local students create cutting edge surveying tools

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries