Unidentified boom heard again in Yavapai County
Updated as of Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:22 PM
Residents of Yavapai County heard a loud boom Tuesday evening for the second time this week.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), reports of a “loud booming noise” began coming in at around 7:50 p.m. in the south and west vicinity of Prescott.
YCSO didn’t confirm whether or not the noise came from a meteorite.
“As before, there is no clear indication at this time as to the source,” Sheriff’s officials said on their social media.
The reports coming in from Yavapai County on Tuesday evening are comparatively similar to the loud booming sound reported early Sunday morning. YCSO still couldn’t confirm the source of the sound heard on Sunday.
Reports of a meteorite also came in from multiple states in Mexico at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Images of a flashing light in the sky were shared on Twitter from Michoacán, Morelos, Querétaro, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Mexico City, among others.
YCSO said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.
