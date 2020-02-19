OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Unidentified boom heard again in Yavapai County

mugshot photo
By Jesse Bertel | @jessebertel
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 9:47 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 19, 2020 10:22 PM

Residents of Yavapai County heard a loud boom Tuesday evening for the second time this week.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), reports of a “loud booming noise” began coming in at around 7:50 p.m. in the south and west vicinity of Prescott.

YCSO didn’t confirm whether or not the noise came from a meteorite.

“As before, there is no clear indication at this time as to the source,” Sheriff’s officials said on their social media.

The reports coming in from Yavapai County on Tuesday evening are comparatively similar to the loud booming sound reported early Sunday morning. YCSO still couldn’t confirm the source of the sound heard on Sunday.

Reports of a meteorite also came in from multiple states in Mexico at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Images of a flashing light in the sky were shared on Twitter from Michoacán, Morelos, Querétaro, Oaxaca, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Mexico City, among others.

YCSO said they will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Another ‘boom’ heard in Prescott and Yavapai County region
Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
Small earthquake shakes things up in Bumble Bee area
Deputies seeking hit-and-run vehicle, suspect

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries