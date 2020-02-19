OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 19
Suspicious fire reported at Congress Grocery Store, information sought

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at the Congress Grocery Store in Congress on Feb. 18, 2020, at about 1:30 a.m. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 2:19 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an alarm call at the Congress Grocery Store, 22595 Highway 71 in Congress on Feb. 18, 2020, at about 1:30 a.m.

Prior to arrival, deputies were notified that a smoke alarm had been activated. Congress Fire personnel were on scene and extinguished the fire.

During an examination of the building, deputies discovered that someone had accessed the roof area and appeared to have manipulated some of the vent covers. Based on this finding and other evidence obtained, the fire is deemed suspicious in nature. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau have been assigned to the case.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $400 cash reward for a tip that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this case. Call Silent Witness as 1-800-932-3232 or go online at www.yavapaisw.com to leave your tip. The reward is only available through direct contact with Silent Witness. Those with information on the fire may also call Detective Todd Swaim at 928-554-8605.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

