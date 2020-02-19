Students honored by Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club
The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions honored three students of the month for February at their weekly meeting on Feb. 19. Students from each of the middle schools and Liberty Traditional are nominated by teachers and/or administrators and are then recognized by the Early Bird Lions Club for a morning breakfast. The students receive $25, a certificate and are included on the perpetual plaque at each school.
Pictured are: Lion Gloria Grose, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School teacher Darrell Twoder and student Jazmin Rivers, Liberty Traditional School student Allie Thiele and teacher Kimberly Elias, Glassford Hill Middle School student Ava Lee and teacher Mary Supergen and Lion Club President Linda Burk.
The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club meets each Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B's restaurant.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club.
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 16, 2020
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: