Students honored by Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions honored three students of the month for February at their weekly meeting on Feb. 19. Pictured are: Lion Gloria Grose, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School teacher Darrell Twoder and student Jazmin Rivers, Liberty Traditional School student Allie Thiele and teacher Kimberly Elias, Glassford Hill Middle School student Ava Lee and teacher Mary Supergen and Lion Club President Linda Burk. (Courtesy)

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions honored three students of the month for February at their weekly meeting on Feb. 19. Pictured are: Lion Gloria Grose, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School teacher Darrell Twoder and student Jazmin Rivers, Liberty Traditional School student Allie Thiele and teacher Kimberly Elias, Glassford Hill Middle School student Ava Lee and teacher Mary Supergen and Lion Club President Linda Burk.

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 1:38 p.m.

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions honored three students of the month for February at their weekly meeting on Feb. 19. Students from each of the middle schools and Liberty Traditional are nominated by teachers and/or administrators and are then recognized by the Early Bird Lions Club for a morning breakfast. The students receive $25, a certificate and are included on the perpetual plaque at each school.

Pictured are: Lion Gloria Grose, Bradshaw Mountain Middle School teacher Darrell Twoder and student Jazmin Rivers, Liberty Traditional School student Allie Thiele and teacher Kimberly Elias, Glassford Hill Middle School student Ava Lee and teacher Mary Supergen and Lion Club President Linda Burk.

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club meets each Wednesday at 7 a.m. at Sally B's restaurant.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions Club.

