Roughriders rout Thompson Rivers in non-conference twinbill

PRESCOTT — Roughrider baseball took a break from ACCAC action Wednesday afternoon and hosted the Wolfpack of Thompson Rivers.

YC scored early and often to sweep the Cannucks, 13-1 and 11-1. Yavapai improves their overall record to 13-2. Thompson Rivers remains winless in their Spring Arizona tour.

In the opener, Thompson Rivers scored first but after that, it was all Yavapai. The Green and Gold scored seven runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the fourth and three in the fifth for the run-rule shortened game.

Declan Dutton got the start on the mound, throwing 2.2 innings and Clark Eder threw the final 2.1 frames for the victory.

Offensively, Christian Encarnacion-Strand had the hot bat going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and four runs batted on two doubles and two home runs. Willie Cano, CJ Valdez, Daniel Martin and Cameron Jowaiszas each had two hits. Martin had a home run.

The hitting barrage continued in the nightcap with Yavapai pounding 12 hits, 6 for extra bases. Encarnacion-Strand stayed perfect on the day going 3 for 3 with 2 RBI’s. Jowaiszas was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI’s. CJ Valdez was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and a home run.

Taisei Yahiro started the game throwing two innings and Alec Acevedo threw three innings for the victory.

Yavapai will face Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the next ACCAC doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m.