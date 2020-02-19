OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Reward increased to $2K for Yavapai County fugitive
Pearsall wanted for attempted homicide

Robert David Pearsall III (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 3:26 p.m.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported on Feb. 19 that due to more anonymous donations from the community, the reward for providing information leading to the arrest of Robert David Pearsall III is now $2,200.

Pearsall is wanted on charges of first-degree attempted homicide as well as two counts of aggravated assault. Pearsall was convicted on the charges which stemmed from an attack that occurred near the Verde River in Yavapai County in September of 2018 that left the victim seriously injured. Pearsall was out on bail during his trial and failed to appear to court just prior to his conviction and has been at large since.

According to earlier reports, on Sept. 8, 2018, Pearsall was camping in the area of Bear Siding Camp Site near the Verde River when he approached the victim from behind. Unprovoked, Pearsall reportedly struck the male victim about the face and head several times with a hardened piece of wood until the victim went to the ground unresponsive and bleeding from the head and face. Pearsall fled the scene.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a concussion, a traumatic laceration, partial loss of his right ear and multiple bruises and abrasions. Pearsall was arrested for the offense but was subsequently released on bond pending the trial. Pearsall then fled prior to his conviction and sentencing.

Pearsall is described as a white male, 42 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 165 pounds with blonde balding hair and green eyes. His last known address was on Moall drive in Prescott.

Anyone providing information that leads to Pearsall’s arrest could be eligible for the $2,200 cash reward. To earn the reward, the person must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All tips/calls are anonymous.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

