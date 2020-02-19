OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Report: Prescott Valley Police stabilize teen after overdose, fentanyl may be involved

Originally Published: February 19, 2020 9:46 p.m.

A report from the Prescott Valley Police Department indicates that officers helped to stabilize a teenager who had overdosed on drugs, possibly fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:01 p.m., Prescott Valley Police officers responded to an anonymous report of a teenager who had overdosed.

Those officers encountered an unconscious 17-year-old male in the backseat of a vehicle at Dave’s Fast Stop, 3933 N. Robert Road.

Officers and firefighters began life-saving measures and administered NARCAN to the teen.

The teenage male was stabilized and transported to YRMC for possible fentanyl overdose.

A second teenage female was transported from the scene after she started showing signs of possible overdose.

PANT detectives responded to investigate. A follow-up investigation was conducted at the teens’ homes, where additional evidence was recovered.

The investigation is continuing.

In a statement, Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Traces Gordon said she would like to make the community aware that illegal drugs, including manufactured vape capsules, are prevalent in our area. She asked that parents be aware of this current dilemma in our community and take the time to talk with children about the dangers of illegal drugs and vaping.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

StopFentanylNow

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries