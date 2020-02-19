Report: Prescott Valley Police stabilize teen after overdose, fentanyl may be involved

A report from the Prescott Valley Police Department indicates that officers helped to stabilize a teenager who had overdosed on drugs, possibly fentanyl.

On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:01 p.m., Prescott Valley Police officers responded to an anonymous report of a teenager who had overdosed.



Those officers encountered an unconscious 17-year-old male in the backseat of a vehicle at Dave’s Fast Stop, 3933 N. Robert Road.



Officers and firefighters began life-saving measures and administered NARCAN to the teen.



The teenage male was stabilized and transported to YRMC for possible fentanyl overdose.

A second teenage female was transported from the scene after she started showing signs of possible overdose.

PANT detectives responded to investigate. A follow-up investigation was conducted at the teens’ homes, where additional evidence was recovered.

The investigation is continuing.

In a statement, Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Traces Gordon said she would like to make the community aware that illegal drugs, including manufactured vape capsules, are prevalent in our area. She asked that parents be aware of this current dilemma in our community and take the time to talk with children about the dangers of illegal drugs and vaping.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

StopFentanylNow