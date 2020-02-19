Report: Prescott Valley Police stabilize teen after overdose, fentanyl may be involved
A report from the Prescott Valley Police Department indicates that officers helped to stabilize a teenager who had overdosed on drugs, possibly fentanyl.
On Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6:01 p.m., Prescott Valley Police officers responded to an anonymous report of a teenager who had overdosed.
Those officers encountered an unconscious 17-year-old male in the backseat of a vehicle at Dave’s Fast Stop, 3933 N. Robert Road.
Officers and firefighters began life-saving measures and administered NARCAN to the teen.
The teenage male was stabilized and transported to YRMC for possible fentanyl overdose.
A second teenage female was transported from the scene after she started showing signs of possible overdose.
PANT detectives responded to investigate. A follow-up investigation was conducted at the teens’ homes, where additional evidence was recovered.
The investigation is continuing.
In a statement, Prescott Valley Police spokesperson Traces Gordon said she would like to make the community aware that illegal drugs, including manufactured vape capsules, are prevalent in our area. She asked that parents be aware of this current dilemma in our community and take the time to talk with children about the dangers of illegal drugs and vaping.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
StopFentanylNow
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Yavapai County officials: Loud boom may have been a meteor
- How an $80 Prescott speeding ticket becomes $190
- Crash on Hwy 69 blocking traffic near Mayer
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2020
- Need2Know: Prescott Boot and Shoe closes; final day at Sears is Feb. 16; Spectrum Healthcare opens second Prescott location
- Unexpected Prescott area snowfall causes delays, minor crashes, outages
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: