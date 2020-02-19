Raising Prescott: Town of Prescott Valley going ‘all in’ on YMCA

Thanks to the Prescott Valley Town Council and all of the supporters looking to build a local YMCA, the wheels are in motion. The tone is set.

Approving a hefty $90,000 cost Feb. 13 to pay a consultant to draft a facility development and design services plan, the Prescott Valley Town Council has brought this community closer than it’s ever been to having a YMCA.

Yes the cost is pricey, but people need something tangible to look at in order to give the proverbial nod when it comes to a project like this. They need to see what it might look like, and an artist’s rendition and model is the first step.

It is a good business decision, all around.

And since the design should take about 60 days to complete, giving its supporters a chance to gain even more support across the board, the powers that be will hopefully use that time wisely to put their best argument-foot forward.

The people obviously want it, thanks to a wide-ranging survey which sought to determine the feasibility for a YMCA in Prescott Valley revealing an overwhelming support for the project.

Town Manager Larry Tarkowski told the Courier that the, “YMCA Board in the City of Prescott is very excited and endorses us moving forward based on the high level of demand.”

Mayor Kell Palguta? He’s on board, too.

“This is an opportunity for us, and it’s important to Prescott Valley to get the next steps going,” he told the Courier.

The 60-day window potentially puts an artist’s rendition for Prescott Valley’s YMCA in the hands of our Town Council and everyone else involved by mid-April.

Although the Town of Prescott Valley has the southwest corner of Viewpoint and Long Look drives in mind as a location, the Fain Signature Group has also chimed in, showing interest in donating a parcel of land next to Bob Edwards Park.

So why is this YMCA project so important? As a parent myself, it gives us a place to send our children where we know they’ll be safe, have fun and be involved within their own community.

It’s a place that will have plenty of great programs, sports opportunities, swimming, gym space, art and reading opportunities and help with that daunting 3 to 6 p.m. time when kids are out of school and mommy and daddy are still working.

So I say this to the Town of Prescott Valley: It’s time to go “all in” folks. Make it happen, whatever it takes. We’ll be investing in our children, our families and the future of this town.

