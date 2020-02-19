OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 19
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Questions linger with bill regarding ‘cultural’ items at graduation

Arizona State capital building (Courtesy)

Arizona State capital building (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 19, 2020 9:40 p.m.

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are looking to let students wear items of “cultural significance’’ to their graduation ceremonies.

But the question of what fits that definition — and whose culture these items need to be significant to — remain to be resolved.

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, told Capitol Media Services he introduced his HB 2120 after hearing complaints from Stephen Rae Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community. He said Lewis told him of instances where tribal residents have been denied the opportunity to wear a cap which is decorated with cultural items.

Rep. Arlando Teller, D-Chinle, crafted his own HB 2206 after getting similar complaints.

His measure, unlike the Cook alternative, is a bit more specific, covering both “objects of cultural significance’’ and “traditional tribal regalia.’’ And it says that includes eagle feathers or eagle plumes.

But while both Cook and Teller said they know what they want to cover, neither could spell out exactly how far the protection would go and who it would cover.

On one hand, Teller said he wants to be as inclusive as possible, covering not just indigenous people but also “Polynesian descent or other cultures that are here in Arizona.’’

“As you know, Arizona is a multi-diverse state,’’ he said.

“Some of those communities, students are graduating and they have pride,’’ Teller continued. “They want to showcase that pride.’’

And he said the addition of eagle feathers and plumes was simply an example, not meant to be inclusive. But Teller said he believes the legislation should be limited to “proper significant cultural items.’’

Cook, for his part, said he, too, is focused on Native students wearing Native items.

“The problem brought to me was that a high school student was denied the opportunity to wear their regalia that was culturally significant to them,’’ he said. “And that’s where I think the problem lies.’’

Still, Cook acknowledged that the issue — and the legislation — is broader than that.

Consider, he said, someone who is of Scot heritage.

“Can I wear my bagpipes?’’ he asked. Or even just a kilt?

And that gets back to the point Teller was making.

“We are a melting pot,’’ Cook said.

“And the more people that realize we are that melting pot, the better off we’re going to be,’’

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Verde Archaeology Center feather exhibit opens Friday
Information for BMHS Graduation 2009
Arizona repository houses dead animals for use by tribes
Native American Month celebrated at local school
Dispute over feather flags in Chino Valley ruffling feathers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries