Questions linger with bill regarding ‘cultural’ items at graduation

PHOENIX — State lawmakers are looking to let students wear items of “cultural significance’’ to their graduation ceremonies.

But the question of what fits that definition — and whose culture these items need to be significant to — remain to be resolved.

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, told Capitol Media Services he introduced his HB 2120 after hearing complaints from Stephen Rae Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community. He said Lewis told him of instances where tribal residents have been denied the opportunity to wear a cap which is decorated with cultural items.

Rep. Arlando Teller, D-Chinle, crafted his own HB 2206 after getting similar complaints.

His measure, unlike the Cook alternative, is a bit more specific, covering both “objects of cultural significance’’ and “traditional tribal regalia.’’ And it says that includes eagle feathers or eagle plumes.

But while both Cook and Teller said they know what they want to cover, neither could spell out exactly how far the protection would go and who it would cover.

On one hand, Teller said he wants to be as inclusive as possible, covering not just indigenous people but also “Polynesian descent or other cultures that are here in Arizona.’’

“As you know, Arizona is a multi-diverse state,’’ he said.

“Some of those communities, students are graduating and they have pride,’’ Teller continued. “They want to showcase that pride.’’

And he said the addition of eagle feathers and plumes was simply an example, not meant to be inclusive. But Teller said he believes the legislation should be limited to “proper significant cultural items.’’

Cook, for his part, said he, too, is focused on Native students wearing Native items.

“The problem brought to me was that a high school student was denied the opportunity to wear their regalia that was culturally significant to them,’’ he said. “And that’s where I think the problem lies.’’

Still, Cook acknowledged that the issue — and the legislation — is broader than that.

Consider, he said, someone who is of Scot heritage.

“Can I wear my bagpipes?’’ he asked. Or even just a kilt?

And that gets back to the point Teller was making.

“We are a melting pot,’’ Cook said.

“And the more people that realize we are that melting pot, the better off we’re going to be,’’